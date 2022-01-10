More Health:

January 10, 2022

Severe depression changes the brains of women and men differently, study finds

A new biomarker discovered by scientists may allow for blood screenings for depression

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Depression
Depression brain women Ulrike Mai/Pixabay

Depression is twice as common in women than men. Scientists have identified a biomarker that one day may enable them to screen women for depression through blood tests.

Severe depression appears to alter the brains of men and women in different ways, a finding that may help explain gender differences related to the mental health illness. 

Gender differences in the prevalence of major depression and the manifestation of symptoms are well-documented, but scientists are still investigating why these differences occur.

Scientists at the Université Laval in Canada examined the brains of people with depression at the time of death. They found changes occurred in different parts of the brain based on the person's sex. 

They also identified a potential depression biomarker in women. Depression is twice as common among women than men. 

The findings showed that sex differences observed in animal studies on depression also are evident among humans. 

Prolonged social stress weakened the blood-brain barrier separating the brain from peripheral blood circulation in male mice, past research showed. Those changes were caused by the loss of a protein in a part of the brain associated with reward and control of emotions. 

But in female mice, the loss of the protein and the weakening of the blood-brain barrier occurred in the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for many executive functions, including the abilities to focus, plan, control impulses and predict the consequences of actions. 

"The prefrontal cortex is involved in mood regulation, but also in anxiety and self-perception," said lead author Caroline Ménard. "In chronically stressed male mice and in men with depression, this part of the brain was unaltered. These findings suggest that chronic stress alters the brain barrier differently according to gender."

The female mice and women with depression also had higher concentrations of an inflammatory molecule in their blood than their male counterparts. This blood marker is linked to the health of the brain barrier.

The findings, published in Nature Communications, are the first to suggest the importance of neurovascular health in depression and the first to identify the inflammatory molecule as a depression biomarker in women, the researchers said. 

Depression currently is diagnosed through questionnaires, not blood tests. 

"It could potentially be used to screen for and diagnose depression," Ménard said. "It could also be used to measure the efficacy of existing treatments or treatments in development. But first, large-cohort clinical studies will need to be conducted to confirm the biomarker’s reliability."

The sex differences related to depression also may stem from biological changes during fetal development, when hormones and genes are disrupted as the brain develops, Jill Goldstein, senior scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, previously told LiveScience

These biological changes have been linked to a vulnerability to mood disorders in women, she said.

Mental health experts also say women are more in tune to their emotions and therefore are more likely to recognize the symptoms of depression. They also are more prone to negative self-talk or ruminating thoughts in which they blame themselves. 

One study found women with severe depression are more likely to exhibit certain dysfunctional attitudes, such as seeking applause and dependence. Studies also have shown that women are more likely to have experienced a stressful event prior to a major depressive episode.

Women's hormonal changes during different life stages also can contribute to the reason women have a higher risk of depression, the Mayo Clinic reports. So can social and cultural factors, such as unequal stature and work overload from balancing work and home responsibilities.

Men's symptoms of depression often are harder to recognize – leading to an underestimation of how many men actually experience depression, mental health experts say. Though women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with depression, men are more likely to commit suicide.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Depression Philadelphia Brain Research Women's Health Studies Men's Health Gender

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman stretching arms in bed

Tips for getting a good night’s sleep during the winter months
Purchased - couple with daughters sit on floor in kitchen

Home improvements that help encourage a healthier lifestyle

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
010822GardnerMinshew

Real Estate

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Education

CHOP updates COVID-19 guidance, says schools should 'prioritize' in-person learning during omicron surge
COVID in Schools

Wellness

Why does experiencing 'flow' feel so good? A communication scientist explains
Feel Flow Snowboarding

Celebrities

Kevin Hart appears on new episode of 'Shark Tank,' highlights production company
Kevin Hart Shark Tank

Arts & Culture

Tattoo exhibit coming to Swedish American Historical Museum
Tattoos Swedish American Exhibit

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved