Report: Eagles keep inquiring about Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard

The Eagles really need help in the pass-rush department after Jaelan Phillips left them to agree on a free-agent mega deal with the Panthers.

They took a swing at four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, but the former Bengal signed with Baltimore after the Ravens backed out of their Maxx Crosby trade. Another potential option, Bradley Chubb, who played for Vic Fangio in Miami, reportedly signed a new deal with the Bills.

With few impact edge rushers left on the market, the Eagles might have to find their next one via trade.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Eagles have stayed in contact with the Vikings regarding a trade for two-time Pro Bowl edge Jonathan Greenard. Russini reported that Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman is even willing to extend Greenard's deal, which would be a pay raise.

After the NFL Scouting Combine, an ESPN Combine buzz report from Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that the Vikings were willing to trade the 28-year-old Greenard, a one-time Pro Bowler, and the Eagles were a team to watch.

Greenard had consecutive seasons of 12+ sacks in 2023 (with Houston) and 2024 (with Minnesota), and has really good speed off the edge. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound pass rusher has played in a 4-3 defense and 3-4 front. He has 38 sacks and 8 forced fumbles in his six-year career, with 59 starts. He was a third-round pick by the Texans in 2020.

If the Eagles trade for him, Greenard would join Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Jose Ramirez as the only edge defenders under contract with the Birds.

