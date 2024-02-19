Report: Sixers sign Darius Bazley to 10-day contract

The Sixers are signing former first-round pick Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract, per The Athletic's and Stadium's Shams Charania. Bazley has spent this season with the team's G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Bazley, who was drafted 23rd overall in 2019 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, has career averages of 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Bazley has starred in Delaware this season, averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Still just 23 years old, Bazley represents an upside play at the power forward position as an athletic player at 6-foot-8 and 208 pounds.

The Sixers entered the All-Star break with two open roster spots after the signing of Kyle Lowry. It seems unlikely that Bazley is around for the long term as the Sixers try to find win-now pieces to fill out the back of their roster.

Crazier things have happened, however. For now, the 23-year old has earned a shot with the big club.