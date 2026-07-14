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July 14, 2026

Report: Sixers stars Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey have been in contact with LeBron James

The Sixers are pulling out all of the stops to try to convince free agent LeBron James to spend his 24th NBA season in Philadelphia.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid LeBron 7.14.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Embiid has had many remarkable performances against LeBron James-led teams in his career.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown have all been in touch with LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer considers joining the Sixers for his 24th NBA season, with Maxey "leading the charge," according to a report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Maxey having a critical front-facing role in the Sixers' recruitment of James, 41, makes enough sense purely based on Maxey's outgoing personality and popularity around the NBA. But Maxey and James have a very strong relationship which formed soon after Maxey signed on to be represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, the agency which also represents James.

This report comes on the heels of ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that the Sixers were one of three teams James seems to be particularly focused on as his free-agency decision nears. James has extreme familiarity with the other two teams mentioned, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

Should he sign with the Sixers, James would almost certainly be doing so on a veteran's minimum contract, forming a potentially brilliant starting five with James starting at power forward alongside Maxey, Brown, Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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