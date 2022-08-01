More Events:

August 01, 2022

Rivers Casino plans fireworks, food trucks and live music for Labor Day weekend party

Party on the Pier is a free event along the Delaware River capping off the summer on Sept. 4

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Party on the Pier is a free, family-friendly event hosted by Rivers Casino on Saturday, Sept. 4, of Labor Day weekend. It will feature live music, games and food trucks.

Once August hits, it brings with it the sad realization that summer is nearing its end. 

To combat the summer-is-over blues, Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hosting a last hoorah on Labor Day weekend. Party on the Pier takes place Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at 6 p.m.

The event will feature food-truck favorites, like Smoke Break BBQ, Southern Style Seafood, Cousins Maine Lobster and Rita's Italian Ice. A DJ will provide them music to kick off the night followed by a live performance by The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute by Rainere Martin at 7:30 p.m.

For guests of all ages, there will be family-friendly games and activities, like cornhole, giant Connect 4 and Jenga, face painting and a balloon artist.

Then at 9 p.m. Fireworks will light up the sky over the Delaware River. Party goers can grab a spot along the riverwalk to view the colorful display.

The event is free and there is plenty of free parking available.

"Our third Party on the Pier is a great way to celebrate the unofficial end of summer," said Justin Moore, general manager at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, in a release. "Live music and amazing fireworks will highlight the Labor Day weekend, and guests will enjoy the party as much as they did when we celebrated Memorial Day and July Fourth weekends together."

Party on the Pier

Sunday, Sept. 4
6 p.m. | free
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

