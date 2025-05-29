With the Pride festival and Roots Picnic this weekend, here are the road closures around Philly

This weekend, festivalgoers will jam out to the sounds of Maxwell and Meek Mill for the annual Roots Picnic while parade marchers will unveil the largest flag in the state during the city's Pride celebrations.

Two of Philly's most popular annual events are scheduled for Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, and each require street closures. For drivers passing through, that means detours and possible traffic jams.

Here's what to expect in the coming days:

2025 Pride festival

Pride events begin Friday night and will continue throughout the month. On Sunday, there will be a festival and parade, with marchers assembling at 6th and Walnut streets at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 6th and Walnut streets and end at 11th and Locust streets. Floats and other vehicles, as well as banners from large corporations, are prohibited. The festival will take place around the Gayborhood from noon-7 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on June 1. All closed streets will also be no parking zones, so cars must be moved before the event starts.

• Juniper Street between Walnut and Cypress streets

• Cypress Street between Juniper and 12th streets

• 13th Street between Walnut and Pine streets

• 12th Street between Walnut and Pine streets

• 11th Street between Pine and Spruce streets

• Quince Street between Walnut and Pine streets

• Walnut Street between Broad and 11th streets

• Locust Street between Broad and 11th streets

• Pine Street between Broad and 11th streets

• Spruce Street between Broad and 11th streets

• Chancellor Street between Juniper and 12th streets

• St. James Street between 13th and 12th streets

• South Camac Street between Walnut and Pine streets

• Irving Street between Juniper and 13th streets

• Schubert Alley between Camac and 12th streets

• Manning Street between South Camac and 12th streets

Roots Picnic

Jake Katznelson/For PhillyVoice Jake Katznelson/For PhillyVoice The 2025 Roots Picnic will take place at the Mann Center from May 31-June 1.



The annual two-day concert will be at the Mann in Fairmont Park on Saturday and Sunday, and this year's lineup includes Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel and Maxwell. The event also includes Roots Picnic Con, a conference on topics such as gun violence, music education and health and wellness, on Friday at the Fillmore in Fishtown. However, some road closures have already begun.