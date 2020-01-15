More Culture:

January 15, 2020

Whitney Houston among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The New Jersey native receives the honor in her first year nominated

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston Hall of Fame PA Images/Sipa USA

Whitney Houston was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after receiving her first nomination this year.

The late Whitney Houston will soon add another accolade – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer – to her accomplished musical career. 

The Newark, New Jersey native was one of six artists named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The other members of the 2020 class are The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and Depeche Mode.

The six nominees were selected from a group of 16 finalists that was revealed in October. Some notable artists to miss out this year included Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, and Soundgarden.

Houston, who died in 2012 at age 48, is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 200 million records worldwide. She was a six-time Grammy Award winner and 25-time Grammy nominee. The Guinness World Records has dubbed her the most-awarded female artist in history.

Houston's performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXV in 1991 is considered by many to be the best performance of the national anthem.

This was the first nomination and appearance on the ballot for Houston, Biggie Smalls, The Doobie Brothers and T-Rex. It was the third nomination for Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to being inducted. Ballots are cast by a voting body of more than 1,000 members of the music industry, including artists, journalists and historians. 

Also, this was the fourth time that the Hall implemented a fan vote as part of the section proces, according to News 5 Cleveland. Benatar, Dave Matthews Band and Soundgarden were three of the top four vote-getters in the fan poll, according to WKYC. The fan vote counts as a single ballot, according to the New York Times.

The recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award will be Irving Azoff, the longtime manager of the Eagles, and Jon Landau, who has served as New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen's manager. The recognition honors members of the music industry who have had a major influence on rock and roll.

The class will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 35th annual ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2nd. For the first time, the induction ceremony can be watched live at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Whitney Houston New Jersey Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Singers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Investigations

Philly D.A. charges former Drexel professor who allegedly blew grants at strip clubs
Drexel professor Nwankpa theft

Adult Health

There may be a sweet spot for having knee replacement surgery, scientists say
Knee replacement study suggests timing is critical

Opinion

Eytan Shander: It's time for the Sixers to send a message — by firing Brett Brown
18_Brett_Brown_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

The Fairview opening in Fairmount, replacing former Belgian Cafe
The Fairview in Fairmount

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved