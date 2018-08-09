More Sports:

August 09, 2018

Ron Jaworski, Arena Football League reportedly eye Atlantic City for new team

"It's going to happen," former Eagles quarterback and owner of the Philadelphia Soul says

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Arena Football Expansions
011618RonJaworski Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Ron Jaworski, pictured here with Brian Dawkins.

Could Atlantic City be involved in the Arena Football League’s next expansion efforts? Ron Jaworski sure seems to think so.

According to a report from the Press of Atlantic City’s Dave Weinberg on Thursday, a new team down the shore could be a reality as soon as next spring, when the 2019 season begins.

It seems like a quick turnaround, considering the team hasn’t even been announced yet, but Jaworski, who has been a majority owner of the AFL’s Philadelphia Soul since 2011, sounds extremely confident.

“It's going to happen,” Jaworski told the Press of A.C.

That sure is declarative.

Jaworski clarified that there are still moving parts, but a phrase like "it's going to happen" is hard to walk back.

The AFL has undergone a number of contractions since the 2014 and 2015 seasons, dropping from 14 teams during the 2014 season down to four teams this past season. The league’s average attendance in the 2018 season was just 7,601, the lowest mark since 1989.

The state of New Jersey, of course, is starved for its own professional sports teams. New Jersey currently boasts just three pro teams: the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, the NWHL’s Metropolitan Riveters (women's ice hockey), and the NWSL’s Sky Blue FC (women's soccer).

Atlantic City hasn’t had a professional sports team in town since the Atlantic City Surf, an independent minor league baseball team that played in the Can-Am League, folded in March of 2009. Interestingly, the Surf are also currently trying to return to the city.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arena Football Expansions Atlantic City New Jersey Football Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: Adam Haseley on fire, Sixto Sanchez on the DL
0808_Alec_Bohm_USAT

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Eagles

What they're saying: Everyone wants to copy Eagles — and Pederson responds to 'Big Balls Doug' nickname
080818_Peters-and-Son_PV

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection
080818HowieRoseman

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.