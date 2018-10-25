'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares photo of black eye allegedly caused by girlfriend

The domestic saga of "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro continued this week after the reality TV actor claimed his girlfriend gave him a black eye.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, took to Instagram with a story on Wednesday that showed visible swelling around his eye.

"Sorry for lying to my friends and family," Ortiz-Magro captioned the story. "Sometimes you love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and hurt the people that love u the most to Protect."

Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, his on-again-off-again girlfriend, saw their relationship unravel publicly in April less than a month after the two had a child together. Their hostile back-and-forth on Instagram Live grew serious in June when Harley was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly punching Ortiz-Magro in the face.

That incident, which allegedly took place in a moving car with their daughter, led to accusations that Harley kicked Ortiz-Magro out of the vehicle and dragged him. The reality star reportedly suffered facial injuries and road rash.

In response to the most recent Instagram post, Harley responded in the comments by denying Ortiz-Magro's allegations, according to E!News.

"I don't post my s*** on IG lol," Harley wrote. "He's lying. I'll prove it again with the car thing I can't deal with a drug addict anymore it's getting so out of control (sic)."

The dispute between Ortiz-Magro and Harley is not directly connected to the MTV series, whose second season will wrap up over the next few weeks.