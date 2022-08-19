More News:

August 19, 2022

Driver in fatal Roosevelt Boulevard crash fled on foot after pulling passenger from car, police say

The Toyota Scion hit a light pole and flipped onto its side, killing a 34-year-old woman

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Roosevelt Boulevard Car Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 22-year-old man who crashed a Toyota Scion on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, killing a 34-year-old woman, fled the scene after removing the woman from the car, police say.

A man who crashed a car on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing his female passenger, fled the scene on foot after pulling the woman from the vehicle and attempting to remove its license plate, police said. 

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the Boulevard's intersection with Devereaux Avenue in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. The Toyota Scion was flipped onto the driver side when police arrived to the scene.

The 34-year-old woman had suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. 

Witnesses told police the car was speeding and swerving when it jumped the center median, hit a light pole and flipped onto its side. They saw the driver, a 22-year-old man, climb out through the sunroof and pull the woman out of the car.

He then unsuccessfully tried to remove the car's license plate, covering it in blood, before he fled the scene on foot, police said.

Investigators found identifications for the driver and the passenger in the vehicle. 

Police said Friday morning that they expected to make an arrest shortly, CBS3 reported

Earlier in the morning, a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest near the intersection of Apsley and Greene streets in Germantown, police said. His body was found inside a parked Nissan.

Investigators believe the man got inside the car and closed the doors before he died, 6ABC reported. A 21-year-old man who arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning has been deemed a person of interest, police said. 

