More News:

December 08, 2022

Route 420 bridge in Delaware County closes indefinitely due to 'significant' deterioration, PennDOT says

The southbound span takes Wanamaker Avenue over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closure
Route 420 South Bridge Closed StreetView/Google Maps

The Route 420 South Bridge takes Wanamaker Avenue over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township. The bridge is in need of repairs and will be closed indefinitely.

The southbound Route 420 bridge crossing Darby Creek in Delaware County is closed indefinitely while PennDOT develops a plan to make critical repairs.

The bridge connecting Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township underwent an inspection that revealed significant beam and pedestal bearing deterioration, officials said Wednesday.

During the bridge closure, southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) motorists will be directed to use U.S. 13 (Chester Pike), Stewart Avenue and northbound Interstate 95 to access Route 420.

The Route 420 bridge was built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1951. The structure is 237 feet long and 31 feet wide, with three spans.

The bridge, which is rated in poor condition, carries more than 19,000 vehicles per day, PennDOT said.

Engineers are currently developing a plan to repair the bridge and a design is tentatively scheduled for a construction bid opening in 2023.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closure Delaware County Bridges Infrastructure PennDOT Bridge

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Who is the 'Boy in the Box?' A look back at the efforts to solve the 1957 homicide in Northeast Philly
Boy in the Box Philly

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Men's Health

Many men are open to new birth control options, but progress on male contraceptives has been slow
Male contraceptive research

Eagles

Week 14 NFL picks
120822JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Machine Shop named one of Eater's best new restaurants in America
Machine Shop Eater

Concerts

Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Jill Scott Met Performances

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved