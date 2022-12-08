Route 420 bridge in Delaware County closes indefinitely due to 'significant' deterioration, PennDOT says

The southbound Route 420 bridge crossing Darby Creek in Delaware County is closed indefinitely while PennDOT develops a plan to make critical repairs.

The bridge connecting Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township underwent an inspection that revealed significant beam and pedestal bearing deterioration, officials said Wednesday.

During the bridge closure, southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) motorists will be directed to use U.S. 13 (Chester Pike), Stewart Avenue and northbound Interstate 95 to access Route 420.

The Route 420 bridge was built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1951. The structure is 237 feet long and 31 feet wide, with three spans.

The bridge, which is rated in poor condition, carries more than 19,000 vehicles per day, PennDOT said.

Engineers are currently developing a plan to repair the bridge and a design is tentatively scheduled for a construction bid opening in 2023.