Sign up for class at Rumble Boxing benefiting Philly Fights Cancer

On Wednesday, June 5, there will be a charity class at Rumble, a new boutique gym in Center City that offers boxing-inspired group fitness classes.

All proceeds from the evening workout will go to Philly Fights Cancer, which raises funds and awareness for the life-saving clinical trials at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center.

The workout starts at 7:30 p.m. Normally, the class fee is $35, but Philly Fights Cancer is asking attendees to be extra generous.

A $50 donation is suggested when signing up.



Wednesday, June 5

Suggested $50 donation

Rumble Boxing

1520 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



