Sign up for class at Rumble Boxing benefiting Philly Fights Cancer

May 20, 2019
On Wednesday, June 5, there will be a charity class at Rumble, a new boutique gym in Center City that offers boxing-inspired group fitness classes.
All proceeds from the evening workout will go to Philly Fights Cancer, which raises funds and awareness for the life-saving clinical trials at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center.
The workout starts at 7:30 p.m. Normally, the class fee is $35, but Philly Fights Cancer is asking attendees to be extra generous.
A $50 donation is suggested when signing up.
Wednesday, June 5
Suggested $50 donation
Rumble Boxing
1520 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
