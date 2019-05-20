More Events:

May 20, 2019

Sign up for class at Rumble Boxing benefiting Philly Fights Cancer

Check out the new boutique gym in Center City, while also supporting a great cause

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rumble Boxing in Philly's Center City

Rumble is a boutique boxing gym located on Walnut Street in Center City.

On Wednesday, June 5, there will be a charity class at Rumble, a new boutique gym in Center City that offers boxing-inspired group fitness classes.

All proceeds from the evening workout will go to Philly Fights Cancer, which raises funds and awareness for the life-saving clinical trials at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center.

The workout starts at 7:30 p.m. Normally, the class fee is $35, but Philly Fights Cancer is asking attendees to be extra generous.

A $50 donation is suggested when signing up.

Charity Workout Class at Rumble

Wednesday, June 5
Suggested $50 donation
Rumble Boxing
1520 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Sinead Cummings
