October 16, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter teams up with Airbnb to give 20 fans 'peek behind my curtain'

On Nov. 18, a space in Los Angeles will be transformed into a replica TV set inspired by Short n' Sweet Tour stage designs.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Sabrina Carpenter performs her single 'Tears' at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7.

Sabrina Carpenter is giving fans an opportunity to step into her shoes for one night by partnering with Airbnb to offer an exclusive experience.

As the pop star's Short n' Sweet Tour comes to a close, 20 fans will be selected to come to an Airbnb space in Los Angeles that will be transformed into a replica TV set inspired by the vintage aesthetic the Montgomery County native is known for. Guests will get their headshots taken before touring the penthouse, which will feature themes from her stage design.

MORE'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter's first comedy special is coming to Hulu next year

Guests will then get makeup tips from Carpenter's personal glam team and dressed in a tour-inspired outfit. A choreographer will teach the group a routine and then they will perform in front of Carpenter herself. After a day of playing dress-up and dancing, they will all celebrate together with a non-alcoholic espresso tonic.

"I don't want my Short n' Sweet Tour to end just yet," Carpenter says in the event's description. "So, as a thank you to all my fans, I'm giving you a little peek behind my curtain." 

The experience will take place Tuesday, Nov. 18, and fans have until 11 a.m. Monday to apply by filling out a short (and sweet) questionnaire on Airbnb's website about why they want to be selected. 

The last North American stop of the Short n' Sweet Tour is next month, and the singer will have a headlining performance at Coachella music festival in April. 

Her latest album, "Man's Best Friend," released in August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The music video for the album's second single, "Tears," shows off "Rocky Horror"-esque imagery and Philly native Colman Domingo in drag. The pop star is also featured on the title track to Taylor Swift's newest album, "The Life of a Showgirl." 

This weekend, Carpenter will be the host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," which airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.  

