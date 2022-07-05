More Events:

July 05, 2022

Penn to host Sakura Collection fashion show featuring Japanese textiles

This is the first time the event, which showcases up-and-coming designers, is being held in North America

The Sakura Collection Fashion Design Award Show, which features the work of up-and-coming designers using traditional Japanese materials, takes place Wednesday at 3 p.m. at University of Pennsylvania's Iron Gate Theater.

Young creators from around the world will showcase their fashion designs using traditional Japanese fabrics in Philadelphia this week during the 2022 Sakura Collection Fashion Design Award Show.

This marks the first time in the competition's 10-year history that it is being hosted in North America. 

Sakura Collection's show, which features the work of the finalists in the brand's design competition, takes place Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the University of Pennsylvania's Iron Gate Theater. 

Created in 2012 as a competition mainly for fashion students in Asia, the award show expanded in 2020 to an international scale. Each year, designers must use specific Japanese materials to create their designs.

This year, each competitor had to use Enshu Men Tsumugi, a traditional Japanese textile material.

The show will begin with opening remarks from Ambassador Mikio Mori, consul-general of the Consulate General of Japan in New York, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Judging the competition are Elissa Bloom, executive director of The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, and Osamu Saito, creator of Yohji Europe S.A.

Along with the fashion show, there will be live performances showcasing traditional Japanese music and culture. Following the event, there will be a reception where guests can meet the designers and performers, and enjoy Japanese sake and snacks.

The competition is being hosted in conjunction with the Consulate General of Japan in New York, the University of Pennsylvania Center for East Asian Studies and the city of Philadelphia.

"The Sakura Collection Fashion Design Award is a wonderful opportunity to connect young creators with traditional Japanese culture," Mori said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to help bring this award to life in North America for the first time and showcase Japan's culture and the work of these talented creators in the City of Philadelphia."

People can vote for their favorite designs on Sakura Collection's website. Web voting takes place until 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

Sakura Collection Fashion Design Award Show

Wednesday, July 6
3-6 p.m. | Free
Iron Gate Theater
University of Pennsylvania
3700 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

