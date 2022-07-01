Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival to feature live music, beach games and a magic show

Making sandcastles is more than just a children's hobby at the Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival, which is commemorating its 10th year with a fun-filled day of activities on the beach.

The event takes place on Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the beach next to the Wildwood Crest Beach Pier at Heather Road. This year's celebration includes a magic variety show at 10:30 a.m., live music by the Mike Shackleton Band at 11 a.m., and plenty of beach games.

Registration is free, and begins at 9 a.m. on the day of the event, but eager sand sculptors can pre-register by sending an email to matt@sandsculptor.com.

The sand sculpture contest will be judged based on creativity, execution, and composition, according to a press release. There will be multiple prizes awarded per category, and divisions will be separated by size of group, age of participants, and sand sculpting experience.

Matt Long, an internationally known sand sculptor and original cast member of Travel Channel's "Sand Masters," is the director of the competition. Long's celebrated sand sculpting career began in South Jersey, where he entered amateur events.

Days prior to the festival, Long will begin creating his own sand sculpture at the event site.

The family-friendly festivities are free for all sand-loving spectators to attend.

Friday, July 89 a.m. to 2 p.m. | freeHeather Road Beach, Wildwood Crest, 08260