More Events:

July 01, 2022

Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival to feature live music, beach games and a magic show

The family-friendly competition directed by Travel Channel's Matt Long takes place on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Jersey Shore
Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival 2022 Courtesy of/Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement Development Authority

The 10th-annual Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival, directed by Travel Channel's Matt Long, takes place on Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features games, live music, and prizes awarded in multiple categories.

Making sandcastles is more than just a children's hobby at the Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival, which is commemorating its 10th year with a fun-filled day of activities on the beach.

The event takes place on Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the beach next to the Wildwood Crest Beach Pier at Heather Road. This year's celebration includes a magic variety show at 10:30 a.m., live music by the Mike Shackleton Band at 11 a.m., and plenty of beach games.

MORE: Where to watch the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks at the Jersey Shore

Registration is free, and begins at 9 a.m. on the day of the event, but eager sand sculptors can pre-register by sending an email to matt@sandsculptor.com. 

The sand sculpture contest will be judged based on creativity, execution, and composition, according to a press release. There will be multiple prizes awarded per category, and divisions will be separated by size of group, age of participants, and sand sculpting experience.

Matt Long, an internationally known sand sculptor and original cast member of Travel Channel's "Sand Masters," is the director of the competition. Long's celebrated sand sculpting career began in South Jersey, where he entered amateur events.

Days prior to the festival, Long will begin creating his own sand sculpture at the event site.

The family-friendly festivities are free for all sand-loving spectators to attend.

Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival

Friday, July 8
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | free
Heather Road Beach, Wildwood Crest, 08260

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Jersey Shore Wildwood Crest Family-Friendly South Jersey Beach Wildwood Competitions

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ashanti for Live Casino

Summer entertainment lineup at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver killed in suspected road rage shooting in Delaware County
Delco Road Rage Shooting

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Wellness

A good night's sleep can be more elusive in the summer – but there are ways to get better shut-eye
Summer insomnia sleep

Sixers

James Harden opts out of final year of contract as Sixers look to make free agency splash
James-Harden-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04182022-UST

TV

Rutgers medical students to study 'Stranger Things' as metaphor for mental illness
Stranger Things 4 Rutgers

Holiday

Wawa Welcome America to celebrate July Fourth weekend with concerts, fireworks and a parade
Wawa Welcome America

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved