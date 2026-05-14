‘Same Team’ play brings women’s soccer story to Philly as World Cup begins

Inis Nua Theatre Company will stage “Same Team,” a play about five women who come together through a community soccer team, from May 27 through June 14 at the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake in Philadelphia.

The production is timed with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will bring international soccer matches to Philadelphia and other cities across North America.

Set around the Homeless World Cup, the play follows a women’s team representing Scotland. The story focuses on women from different backgrounds who slowly build friendships and support each other on and off the field.

The cast includes Asha Bagal Kelly, Leanna Doyle, Page Whitman, K. O’Rourke and V. Sterling.

“Same Team” was written by Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse and is directed by Kittson O’Neill.

Tickets and additional information are available through Inis Nua Theatre Company.

"Same Team"

May 27 - June 14

Proscenium Theatre at The Drake

302 S Hicks St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

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