April 18, 2021

Former 'Jersey Shore' star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola opening boutique on Ocean City boardwalk

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, one of the eight original "Jersey Shore" cast members, is bringing her online boutique business this summer to her "favorite place on Earth": Ocean City, New Jersey.

The former reality television star will be opening her own store called Sweetheart Coast on the Ocean City boardwalk, Giancola said in an announcement on social media this week. 

Giancola said that she plans to open up her shop during weekends in May for early beach season visitors to the popular Jersey Shore destination.

The 34-year-old described Sweetheart Coast as "a new fashionable women's clothing boutique with fun home decor, accessories and unique gifts." The shop will also offer "positive beach vibes to capture the essence of Ocean City, New Jersey," according to Giancola.

"I've been coming to Ocean City, New Jersey since I was a little kid and I thought there couldn't have been a better place for me to open up a store than here," Giancola said. "I just love this town so so much."

Sweetheart Coast will be an offshoot of the Monmouth County native's online boutique brand Sweetheart Styles, which specializes in women's clothing, accessories and home decor. Giancola started Sweetheart Styles in 2013.

Giancola originally unveiled plans last November to expand her Sweetheart Styles brand to a physical location. She said that shoppers who come to Sweetheart Coast may see her working in the store.

Giancola was one of nine cast members who starred in the popular MTV show, which ran for six seasons from 2009-2012. Her relationship with fellow cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro became a major storyline of the show.

While filming "Jersey Shore," Giancola and her fellow cast members worked at Shore Store, a popular clothing store on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. 

Giancola, however, has not participated in the sequel television series "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

