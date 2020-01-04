Live updates/open thread: Saturday NFL wild-card games

The Philadelphia Eagles won't play their opening round playoff game until Sunday, but there are a pair of games to be played on Saturday, both of which are of little consequence to the Birds. Still, it's NFL playoff football, so we're going to watch.

In the 4:35 p.m. game, the Buffalo Bills will head to Houston to take on the Texans for the right to get smoked in the divisional round by the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs. That's on ABC. In the 8:15 p.m. game, any football fan with a soul will be rooting for the Tennessee Titans to take out the scumbag cheating New England Patri*ts. That game is on CBS.

The Texans are favored by 3, and the asterisks are favored by 5. In case you missed our wildcard round picks, you can find them here. Feel free to discuss the first day of the NFL playoffs below: