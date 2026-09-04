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September 04, 2026

A hidden entrance will lead to a one-night 1920s speakeasy party in Philly

After more than a decade in hidden venues, the Blind Tiger will bring hot jazz, burlesque and Prohibition-era cocktails to the Velvet Whip on Sept. 11.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Speakeasy Cocktails
The Blind Tiger Speakeasy Provided Courtesy/The Blind Tiger Speakeasy

The Blind Tiger Speakeasy Party will bring live hot jazz, burlesque and Prohibition-era cocktails to the Velvet Whip in Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 11.

The entrance is easy to miss. What waits beyond it is harder to overlook.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Velvet Whip will become a one-night version of the Roaring Twenties, complete with live hot jazz, burlesque and cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era.

The Blind Tiger Speakeasy Party begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30. Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society will provide the soundtrack with jazz from the 1920s and ’30s, while burlesque artists and unannounced guest performers fill out the show.

Mixologists will serve specialty 1920s cocktails throughout the night. Vintage clothing, period costumes and evening wear are encouraged but not required.

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Organizers say the Blind Tiger has spent more than a decade moving among concealed locations across Philadelphia. This edition will reveal the venue in advance but retain one piece of the mystery through a hidden entrance at the Velvet Whip.

General admission starts at $46.96 and includes the theatrical show and live music. VIP tickets start at $65.50 and add front-row seating and a whiskey tasting.

The event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available online.

The Blind Tiger Speakeasy Party

Friday, Sept. 11
Doors at 7:30 p.m.; event from 8-11 p.m.
The Velvet Whip
318 N. 11th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
General admission starts at $46.96; 
VIP admission starts at $65.50
Ages 21 and older

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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