March 22, 2022

SEPTA pilot program to provide free passes for Penn Medicine, Drexel, Wawa employees

The transit authority has lost 50% of its ridership since the pandemic began, officials say

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
The SEPTA Key Advantage Program will provide Drexel University, Penn Medicine, and Wawa employees with free monthly passes. The pilot program is aimed at increasing ridership.

SEPTA is partnering with three of the city's largest employers to provide free monthly passes to employees as part of an incentive to increase ridership on public transportation, SEPTA officials said on Monday.

In the first phase of the program, the three employers will purchase monthly passes at $140 each and distribute them to the more than 15,000 workers who are eligible for the program. Each employer will roll out their own information about signing up for the program, and riders are able to use their current Key Card if they have one. 

"SEPTA is thrilled to launch this exciting new program, which will provide real benefits for people working in our city and region," Leslie S. Richards, CEO and general manager at SEPTA, told CBS 3. "This has the potential to provide a significant boost in ridership, which is critical to ensuring that SEPTA can sustain and grow service as we recover from the pandemic." 

The six-month pilot allows for employees to use the SEPTA Key for both work and personal use. It can be used across all platforms and will automatically reload each month for the duration of the pilot. 

SEPTA has not yet recouped its significant loss in ridership from the beginning of the pandemic. The transit company has lost 50% of its ridership since the pandemic, as SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told WHYY

SEPTA previously began using incentives related to rising gas prices in order to lure people back to public transit in lieu of driving into the city.

As a result of that incentive program, weekly pass purchases grew by 11%, a signal that SEPTA's promotions could work to increase ridership. The March promotion ends on Tuesday. 


The company has also received a major boost in funding from the Infrastructure Law to improve its aging facilities and build new transportation centers. 

Most recently, SEPTA received $9.8 million in federal funding to build two end-of-line centers serving nine routes in South Philadelphia. 

"We will be reducing traffic congestion, alleviating demand for parking, and providing a powerful recruitment tool for businesses as they compete to hire and retain talent and as they figure out their return-to-office plans,” Richards told the Inquirer.

The transit authority has changed since the beginning of the pandemic, and is working to update its service to better reflect the shifting landscape of the city. 

In February, it announced service adjustments, with several routes reducing services. Of the 50 routes impacted, routes G and 70 will not run more frequently as the need has increased. 

The program will begin on May 1. SEPTA officials said that they hope to expand to more employers in the second phase of the program. 

