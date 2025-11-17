SEPTA transit workers union votes to authorize strike amid Regional Rail disruptions

SEPTA's largest union authorized a strike Sunday, presenting the possibility of a shutdown of the city's buses, subways and trolleys on top of the ongoing Regional Rail disruptions.

The vote means that Transport Workers Union Local 234's 4,000 members can walk off the job if negotiations with SEPTA management break down, but no strike date has been set. The union represents bus, trolley and subway operators. The two sides are expected to return to the bargaining table Tuesday.

Negotiations for a new deal began in October, and the union has been working without a contract since Nov. 7. Local 234 President William Vera told 6ABC that he'd like to see changes to SEPTA's sick leave policy in the new agreement.

The union is seeking a two-year deal, which coincides with the two-year funding agreement that SEPTA and the state government reached to ease the transit authority's budget shortfalls.

SEPTA workers last went on strike in 2016. It lasted six days. But the union came close to a work stoppage last year, when it threatened to strike alongside two other unions — SMART Local 1594 and AFSCME District Council 33. SEPTA and Local 234 reached a one-year deal that included a 5% wage increase, averting a strike.

Sunday's strike authorization comes as SEPTA extended Regional Rail train cancellations on the Chestnut Hill West and Fox Chase lines into Monday. SEPTA met Friday's federally-mandated deadline to inspect its 223 Silverliner IV cars, but only 76 cars were back in service on Friday. Many need to be repaired.

SEPTA said it may take until mid-December before Regional Rail service returns to normal. Canceled trains have resulted in crowded stations and skipped stops, particularly those close to Center City.

The Regional Rail disruptions have been part of a turbulent year for SEPTA. Facing a budget crisis, SEPTA drastically slashed service in late August, only to have a judge order it to be fully restored in SEPTA. A fare increase remains in place. Then, the Federal Railroad Administration ordered SEPTA to inspect its Silverliner IV cars due to several electrical fires. The cars account for more than half of the transit authority's Regional Rail trains and date back to the 1970s.