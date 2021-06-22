SEPTA to hold virtual recruitment geared toward hiring more women

SEPTA will hold a virtual hiring event this weekend in an effort to hire more women.

The sixth-largest transportation system in the country is hosting the "Women Building SEPTA Virtual Trades and Technical Career Fair" to recruit women working in skilled trades.

"SEPTA’s talented workforce is the true engine of the system," said Leslie S. Richards, general manager and CEO of the transit authority. "To build SEPTA’s skilled workforce now and for the future, we continue to advance the Women in the Trades initiative to introduce potential female employees to a wide variety of high-paying, family-sustaining careers at SEPTA."

This career fair takes place on Saturday, June 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will give job seekers information on career paths at SEPTA and how to navigate the application process.

They are hiring for positions like bus mechanic, rail vehicle mechanic, welder and more. Those interested in attending must sign up for the fair on SEPTA's website.

Participants will also be able to meet women working in the trades and speak directly to the company's hiring managers.

According to Philadelphia Works, fewer than 10% of women go into nontraditional careers, including skilled labor and mechanics. A 2015 study found that women made up just 19% of SEPTA's employees.

Around 15% of the more than 9.1 million people working in transportation and material-moving occupations are women, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the event is geared towards women, men are still welcome to attend.