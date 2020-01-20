Sesame Place plans new ride, eatery for 40th anniversary season

As Sesame Place prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary season, guests can look forward to a new ride, eatery and play station at the Bucks County theme park.

The family-friendly park in Middletown Township announced the upcoming additions on Monday as a part of a special promotion for 2020 passes.

All season long, Sesame Place will mark the 40th anniversary with birthday-themed decorations and activities.

"The park will be decorated with bright balloons and garland, an enormous, inflatable birthday cake, new birthday photo ops and oversized candles," Sesame Place said in a release. "Our extraordinary Neighborhood Birthday Party Parade features festive birthday floats, colorful birthday decor, sparkly cupcakes and an original, toe-tapping birthday song."

The new ride will be called "Big Bird's Tour Bus," a red double-decker that will circle around a Sesame Street-inspired cityscape.

A new eatery, ABC Eats, will include healthy wraps and fresh salads.

The park also will add "Slimey's Square," a soft play area for children five and under to climb and crawl, with a seating wall for parents to watch their kids.

Packages for the 40th anniversary season are available here.