January 20, 2020

Sesame Place plans new ride, eatery for 40th anniversary season

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sesame Place will introduce Big Bird's Tour Bus as part of a birthday-themed 40th anniversary season at the park in Middletown Township, Bucks County.

As Sesame Place prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary season, guests can look forward to a new ride, eatery and play station at the Bucks County theme park.

The family-friendly park in Middletown Township announced the upcoming additions on Monday as a part of a special promotion for 2020 passes.

All season long, Sesame Place will mark the 40th anniversary with birthday-themed decorations and activities.

"The park will be decorated with bright balloons and garland, an enormous, inflatable birthday cake, new birthday photo ops and oversized candles," Sesame Place said in a release. "Our extraordinary Neighborhood Birthday Party Parade features festive birthday floats, colorful birthday decor, sparkly cupcakes and an original, toe-tapping birthday song."

The new ride will be called "Big Bird's Tour Bus," a red double-decker that will circle around a Sesame Street-inspired cityscape.

A new eatery, ABC Eats, will include healthy wraps and fresh salads.

The park also will add "Slimey's Square," a soft play area for children five and under to climb and crawl, with a seating wall for parents to watch their kids.

Packages for the 40th anniversary season are available here.

