May 07, 2019

Sheetz follows Wawa with debut of coffee-flavored craft beer collaboration

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sheetz Coffee Hopz Source/Sheetz

Sheetz and Rusty Nail Brewing Company team up on Coffee Hopz, a limited run craft beer available at 55 Pennsylvania locations.

The war between Wawa fans and Sheetz fans will probably rage on for eternity, but Pennsylvania's convenience giants both had one market they didn't want to leave untapped: craft beer.

Sheetz revealed a collaboration this week with Mifflinburg-based Rusty Nail Brewing Co., which helped brew the limited-run Coffee Hopz.


The coffee-flavored beer will be available for a limited time at 55 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania, starting with a May 16 tasting at the Sheetz in Bethel Park, Allegheny County (4599 Library Road), according to The Incline.

Four-packs of the 16-ounce brew will go on sale at select locations starting May 21 for $7.99.

RELATED: Wawa expands catering service to all stores

This move is similar to rival Wawa's collaboration with Delaware County's 2SP Brewing Co. that produced the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout that debuted last December. There were only 1,000 cases brewed, and they appeared at bottle shops throughout the Philadelphia area.

We'll leave it to the upcoming Sheetz vs. Wawa documentary to try to settle the debate between the two, but more craft beer is something every Pennsylvanian can get behind, allegiances aside.

Michael Tanenbaum
tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

