Sheetz follows Wawa with debut of coffee-flavored craft beer collaboration

The war between Wawa fans and Sheetz fans will probably rage on for eternity, but Pennsylvania's convenience giants both had one market they didn't want to leave untapped: craft beer.

Sheetz revealed a collaboration this week with Mifflinburg-based Rusty Nail Brewing Co., which helped brew the limited-run Coffee Hopz.





The coffee-flavored beer will be available for a limited time at 55 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania, starting with a May 16 tasting at the Sheetz in Bethel Park, Allegheny County (4599 Library Road), according to The Incline.

Four-packs of the 16-ounce brew will go on sale at select locations starting May 21 for $7.99.