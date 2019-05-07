Sheetz follows Wawa with debut of coffee-flavored craft beer collaboration

May 07, 2019
The war between Wawa fans and Sheetz fans will probably rage on for eternity, but Pennsylvania's convenience giants both had one market they didn't want to leave untapped: craft beer.
Sheetz revealed a collaboration this week with Mifflinburg-based Rusty Nail Brewing Co., which helped brew the limited-run Coffee Hopz.
Collaboration beer run and done ✅ @sheetz and @RustyRailBrewCo have joined forces for Sheetz’s first beer: Project Coffee Hopz, a 5.4% ABV Coffee Bean IPA. Low bitterness, balanced coffee and tropical notes.— Breaking Brews (@breakingbrewsco) May 7, 2019
Available at 55 Sheetz locations across PA 5/21! #ProjectCoffeeHopz pic.twitter.com/0gFmjo938e
The secrets aht. @RustyRailBrewCo and @Sheetz pic.twitter.com/ewGeP47Ibf— CraftPittsburgh Magazine (@CraftPittsburgh) May 6, 2019
The coffee-flavored beer will be available for a limited time at 55 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania, starting with a May 16 tasting at the Sheetz in Bethel Park, Allegheny County (4599 Library Road), according to The Incline.
Four-packs of the 16-ounce brew will go on sale at select locations starting May 21 for $7.99.
This move is similar to rival Wawa's collaboration with Delaware County's 2SP Brewing Co. that produced the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout that debuted last December. There were only 1,000 cases brewed, and they appeared at bottle shops throughout the Philadelphia area.
We'll leave it to the upcoming Sheetz vs. Wawa documentary to try to settle the debate between the two, but more craft beer is something every Pennsylvanian can get behind, allegiances aside.