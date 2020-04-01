More News:

April 01, 2020

Pennsylvania plans to ban Airbnb rentals as COVID-19 cases rise in Poconos

As visitors flee hotspots to stay in remote locations, the coronavirus is coming with them

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Rentals Coronavirus
Poconos Coronavirus Rentals Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is looking to curb a rise in coronavirus cases in the Poconos by removing Airbnb and other property rentals from the state's list of life-sustaining businesses.

The Wolf administration is poised to end short-term rentals in northeastern Pennsylvania, including Airbnbs, that seek to advertise properties as escapes from the coronavirus, according to officials.

State officials are creating guidance to remove Airbnb from the list of life-sustaining businesses that have been deemed essential during the COVID-19 crisis, state Sen. Mario Scavello (R-Monroe) wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Beginning now Airbnb's and other short-term rentals will be added to the Governor's list of non-life sustaining businesses," Scavello wrote. "They will not be allowed going forward under the current circumstances. I want to thank the Governor and his administration for listening to the people of Northampton and Monroe Counties and making this change!"

The move comes as COVID-19 cases rise sharply in the Poconos, a common retreat for vacationers across the Northeast.

Monroe County had 278 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most per-capita in Pennsylvania, as of Wednesday afternoon. Its eight deaths were the tied for the second-most among Pennsylvania counties. Governor Wolf extended the state's stay-at-home order to all counties on Wednesday. 

"The governor believes that short-term rental properties should not be in operation and the administration is working on guidance to address this," Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger told PhillyVoice on Wednesday morning.

Some listings on sites like gooddogvacations.com, Wallenpaupack Vacation Rentals and Pocono Rentals have portrayed properties as "coronavirus free" and ideal for social distancing, according to LehighValleyLive.

"There is nothing that's essential about a short-term rental in the Poconos, so we have shut them down," Wolf said Wednesday. 

It's not yet clear whether the Wolf administration's ban will be extended to other parts of the state, where it could more likely impact families of health care workers who seek safe housing arrangements to avoid exposure.

States around the country have grown wary of out-of-state travelers who may bring the virus with them, most notably Florida, which is conducting vehicle checks and ordering travelers from New York and Louisiana into self-quarantine. Rhode Island is requiring visitors from all 49 other states to do the same.

In Philadelphia, the health department has advised people who arrive from New York to isolate for 14 days upon their arrival to prevent spreading the illness.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Rentals Coronavirus Pennsylvania Airbnb Tom Wolf Poconos Business Monroe County Northampton County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likelihood of wide receivers being drafted before the Eagles' pick
040120JerryJeudy

Government

Mayor Kenney presses D.A. Krasner to 'vigorously' prosecute Philly's gun cases during coronavirus pandemic
Kenney Gun Crime Krasner

Health Stories

Philadelphia doctor writes about scarcity of supplies and lack of planning at one city hospital
COVID-19 Philadelphia hospital doctor

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sorry fans, don't expect to attend a single sporting event in 2020
1_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Books

'For You' is a must-read book for Bruce Springsteen fans social distancing at home
Bruce Springsteen For You book

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved