More Events:

August 03, 2022

Philly's top women chefs to host panel discussion, cocktail party and pop-up shop

Sisterly Love Collective is celebrating the release of former Food & Wine editor Dana Cowin's new magazine, Speaking Broadly

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Chefs
Sisterly Love Collective Courtesy of/Sisterly Love Collective

Sisterly Love Collective is hosting a party on Aug. 15 to celebrate the launch of Dana Cowin's new magazine, Speaking Broadly. Cowin was the former editor in chief of Food & Wine. The event will feature panel discussions, cocktails and a pop-up shop.

The Sisterly Love Collective — an alliance of the top women chefs in Philadelphia — is preparing to host a set of panel discussions, a pop-up shop and a cocktail party later this month. 

The event is being held on Monday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Story Factory in Ludlow. The collective is teaming up with Dana Cowin, the former editor in chief of Food & Wine, to celebrate the launch of her new magazine, called Speaking Broadly. 

MORE: Port Richmond Pierogi Festival set to celebrate the traditional Polish dumplings for first time since 2019

Tickets can be purchased online for $75 and include access to the open bar, food and a copy of the magazine. Hospitality workers can purchase discounted tickets for $50. 

The cocktail party features food from a dozen restaurants in the city spearheaded by women, including Cry Baby Pasta, Lark, La Cavalier, Eclat Chocolate, Jezabel's, Carroll Couture Cuisine, K'Far, Sweet Amalia Market and Kitchen, High Street Philly, River Twice and Honeysuckle Projects. Beverages will be provided by Moet-Hennessey and Love City Brewing. 

Two panel discussions with Cowin and several special guests will open the event at 4 p.m. Among them is Valerie Erwin, the former owner of Geechee Girl Rice Cafe, which closed its doors in Germantown in 2015. 

Other speakers include Jill Weber, co-founder of Sojourn Philly, and Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn, a community greenhouse in Elkins Park. 

Speaking Broadly is an extension of Cowin's podcast of the same name, which she started in January 2017. She created the podcast following her departure from Food & Wine in 2016, after more than a decade leading the publication. The magazine features personal essays, wine and travel recommendations, recipes, and games from listeners of Cowin's podcast. 

"For the podcast, I interview women in hospitality about their strengths and what they've had to overcome, their successes, their challenges," Cowin told Food & Wine. "There's so much more awareness and attention focused on gender equity, social justice, that I think what's changed (since launching in 2017) is the public conversation." 

Sisterly Love MarketCourtesy of/Sisterly Love Collective

Sisterly Love Collective is the local chapter of Let's Talk Womxn, a national organization of more than 700 women restauranteurs across 14 cities. It's co-hosted by Ellen Yin (High Street Hospitality), Jennifer Carroll (Carroll Couture Cuisine), Jill Weber (Sojourn Philly), and Jezabel Careaga (Jezabel's).


Sisterly Love Collective is the local chapter of Let's Talk Womxn, a national movement of more than 700 women chefs and restauranteurs across 14 cities. It's co-hosted by Weber, Jezabel's Jezabel Careaga, High Street Hospitality Group's Ellen Yin, and Carroll Couture Cuisine's Jennifer Carroll. 

In addition to regular food fairs and collaborative dinners, the group develops mentoring opportunities for other women restauranteurs and hospitality workers. 

Sisterly Love x Speaking Broadly

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
4 to 8 p.m. | $75 or $50 for hospitality workers
The Story Factory PHL
1600 N 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Chefs Philadelphia Restaurants Podcasts Magazines North Philadelphia Women-Owned Businesses

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Crime

South Jersey mom convicted of murder in death of her 17-month-old son
New Jersey mom murder conviction

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Healthy Eating

Green tea supplements provide many benefits, including improved metabolic health, research shows
Green tea extract

Eagles

Eagles quotables: The best of training camp so far
Darius-Slay-Eagles-training-camp_072722_253.jpg

Food & Drink

Rival brewer claims Cape May Brewing Co. violated his trademark for 'Shore Tea'
Shore Tea Wawa Lawsuit

Nature

Butterfly festivals to celebrate, conserve the newly endangered monarch
Monarch Butterfly festivals

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved