Philly's top women chefs to host panel discussion, cocktail party and pop-up shop

The Sisterly Love Collective — an alliance of the top women chefs in Philadelphia — is preparing to host a set of panel discussions, a pop-up shop and a cocktail party later this month.

The event is being held on Monday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Story Factory in Ludlow. The collective is teaming up with Dana Cowin, the former editor in chief of Food & Wine, to celebrate the launch of her new magazine, called Speaking Broadly.

Tickets can be purchased online for $75 and include access to the open bar, food and a copy of the magazine. Hospitality workers can purchase discounted tickets for $50.

The cocktail party features food from a dozen restaurants in the city spearheaded by women, including Cry Baby Pasta, Lark, La Cavalier, Eclat Chocolate, Jezabel's, Carroll Couture Cuisine, K'Far, Sweet Amalia Market and Kitchen, High Street Philly, River Twice and Honeysuckle Projects. Beverages will be provided by Moet-Hennessey and Love City Brewing.

Two panel discussions with Cowin and several special guests will open the event at 4 p.m. Among them is Valerie Erwin, the former owner of Geechee Girl Rice Cafe, which closed its doors in Germantown in 2015.

Other speakers include Jill Weber, co-founder of Sojourn Philly, and Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn, a community greenhouse in Elkins Park.

Speaking Broadly is an extension of Cowin's podcast of the same name, which she started in January 2017. She created the podcast following her departure from Food & Wine in 2016, after more than a decade leading the publication. The magazine features personal essays, wine and travel recommendations, recipes, and games from listeners of Cowin's podcast.

"For the podcast, I interview women in hospitality about their strengths and what they've had to overcome, their successes, their challenges," Cowin told Food & Wine. "There's so much more awareness and attention focused on gender equity, social justice, that I think what's changed (since launching in 2017) is the public conversation."

Sisterly Love Collective is the local chapter of Let's Talk Womxn, a national movement of more than 700 women chefs and restauranteurs across 14 cities. It's co-hosted by Weber, Jezabel's Jezabel Careaga, High Street Hospitality Group's Ellen Yin, and Carroll Couture Cuisine's Jennifer Carroll.

In addition to regular food fairs and collaborative dinners, the group develops mentoring opportunities for other women restauranteurs and hospitality workers.

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

4 to 8 p.m. | $75 or $50 for hospitality workers

The Story Factory PHL

1600 N 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

