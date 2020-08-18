More Events:

August 18, 2020

Six Flags Great Adventure introducing new Halloween-themed event

Hallowfest will be split into day and night portions to appeal to both families and adults looking for a scare

By Pat Ralph
Amusement Parks Six Flags
Six Flags Great Adventure Hallowfest Courtesy/Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure's new Halloween-themed event, Hallowfest, will run on weekends from Sept. 18 through Nov. 1. It also will be open on Columbus Day.

Six Flags Great Adventure will replace its annual Fright Fest with a new Halloween-themed celebration called Hallowfest this fall.

Hallowfest will run on weekends from Sept. 18 to Nov. 1. It also will be open on Monday, Oct. 12 – Columbus Day.

The new seasonal event at the Jackson, Ocean County theme park will be split into a day and night portion with various activities for guests.

The day portion, which will operate from 2-6 p.m. is encouraged for children under the age of 12 and others looking for a family-friendly environment. 

Activities include a trick-or-treat trail with kid-friendly Halloween monsters and individually-packaged treats, a kid-centric hay bale maze and Halloween-themed speciality treats, such as caramel apples and funnel cakes with Snickers candy. 

The evening portion, which will run from 6-10 p.m., will feel more like the former Fright Fest.

There will be three haunted trails, four themed zones and street entertainment. Those activities will be accompanied by scary music, fog, eerie lightning and scare actors.

Roller coasters at Great Adventure will be open during both portions. Halloween gear, such as themed masks, witch headbands, light-up devil horns and other apparel, will be on sale.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be several health and safety protocols in place.

There will be no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows. All visitors will be required to make reservations online in order to ensure limited capacity admission.

All guests ages two years and up, as well as employees, will be required to wear face masks. Temperature checks will be administered to all visitors and workers upon arrival. 

Haunted trails and scare zones will be operated with social distancing. Scare actors will be required to stay six feet away from guests, and visitors will be mandated to keep their distance from each other too.

Props, rides, handrails and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the park.

"Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season," Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said. "Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members." 

Members and Season Pass holders can begin making reservations Sept. 3, and the general public can follow on Sept. 4.

Six Flags Great Adventure will operate from 2-10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 5 p.m. with varying closing times on Friday evenings.

Pat Ralph
