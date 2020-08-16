More Sports:

August 16, 2020

Sixers' Glenn Robinson III out with hip issue, could miss Boston Celtics series

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Glenn-Robinson-III-Sixers-76ers_081620_USAT Ashley Landis/USA Today Sports

The absence of Glenn Robinson III gives the already short-handed Sixers even less depth.

Sixers wing Glenn Robinson III is out with a hip issue, the team said Sunday, and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, putting his availability for Philadelphia's series with the Boston Celtics in jeopardy.

Robinson III, who had previously been diagnosed with a left hip pointer after a collision in Philadelphia's second scrimmage game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, underwent further evaluation in the last few days that revealed an oblique muscle strain. The sixth-year forward appeared in just two games for the Sixers during their restart schedule, including 25 minutes during their loss to the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday.

While Robinson III hasn't exactly lit the world on fire since joining the Sixers in early February, it's a sneaky big loss for the Sixers heading into a matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Already down Ben Simmons as part of their plan to deal with Boston's wings, the loss of Robinson III thins their depth even further, giving Brett Brown less options to use off of the bench, or even in a starting capacity if they have to shake things up to deal with Jayson Tatum and Co. Robinson III has prototypical size and athleticism on the wing, and at the very least would not be bullied by Boston's collection of big, scoring wing players.

Assuming the Sixers stick with the starting lineup they ran out in their last couple of regular-season games, their list of credible two-way wings off of the bench is now down to just Matisse Thybulle, who himself is a candidate to get bumped up to the starting lineup if things go poorly with the two-big frontcourt. From Furkan Korkmaz down through Mike Scott, the rest of Philadelphia's bench forwards are either too frail, too slow, or not sharp enough in their rotations to keep up with a loaded Boston perimeter attack.

That puts much more pressure on Philly's starters to get things done, and Shake Milton is already a huge defensive question mark heading into the series. While Josh Richardson will hold his own on Kemba Walker and Al Horford has had success defending bigger wings  — including Toronto's Pascal Siakam in their game last Wednesday — it's a complication they didn't need to add. 

My preliminary guess is this benefits someone like Scott, who has come on strong as a shooter over the last week-and-a-half and has the demeanor to succeed in a playoff setting. Beyond that, Tobias Harris will have to eat a lot of minutes and responsibility for the Sixers, putting pressure on the $180 million man to slide into the No. 2 scoring role behind Joel Embiid while raising his defense to another level — and doing so against a team that is tough to stop on the wing. 

And with Philadelphia's first four games in the series taking place in the next seven days, culminating in a Sunday showcase game next week, Robinson III could easily be out through the duration of the series if things don't improve. That's not meant to overstate his importance to what they do, but they're running out of duct tape to keep this thing held together.

This story is developing...

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Injuries Boston Celtics Injury report Brett Brown Glenn Robinson III

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

25 things to watch at 2020 Eagles training camp
Eagles-training-camp-NovaCare-Complex-Carson-Wentz_081320_USAT

Education

New Jersey allowing school districts to begin fall classes remotely
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Fitness

Why are female runners at greater risk for stress fractures? The answer may be multifold
Stress fractures female runners

Sixers

Sixers vs. Celtics playoff preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round one series
Sixers-Celtics_081420_usat

TV

Thinking of binging 'Ally McBeal'? Watch these three episodes first
Ally McBeal Hulu

Entertainment

Watch movies for free at drive-in theater outside Mann Center in Fairmount Park
Drive-in at Mann Center

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved