Instant observations: Sixers look like a tanking team amid eight-game losing streak

For the second time in three nights, the Sixers played in a game that meant a great deal — though many will disagree on the exact reason why.

At face value, this was a matchup between the current holder of the 10th and final spot in the Eastern Conference postseason picture and a team within striking distance of overtaking them. But for most fans of both the Sixers and the sputtering Chicago Bulls, the hope was that their team would lose and increase their potential draft lottery odds next May.

Luckily for Sixers fans invested in tanking, the Sixers had absolutely nothing — again. They were dominated by the Bulls from wire to wire on Monday night, 142-110, marking their eighth consecutive loss. Here is what stood out from the worst in a string of brutal displays from a Sixers team which on this night more than ever looked entirely uninterested in even pretending to compete for a win:

Do the Sixers know when these games start?

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Sixers' defense has been horrid — the continuation of a trend which emerged soon before the team had a week off. But in their three games since returning to action, the Sixers have been particularly dreadful on the defensive end in the opening frame. They look completely unprepared when games begin, and as they try to ease their way into the action, their opponents create massive deficits.

After allowing 36 points in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics last week, they surrendered 40 points against the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Against a undermanned Bulls team on Monday, they allowed 39 points in the first dozen minutes. Chicago's offense has cratered since trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings a few weeks ago, and they were also without Nikola Vučević against the Sixers.

And still, the Bulls got done whatever they wanted to against a Sixers defense neglecting to provide any sort of resistance. After Saturday's game, Tyrese Maxey referred to the team's poor defensive effort in the first quarter as "cheating the game." Well, the Sixers did just that once again, with players and coaches alike looking puzzled at every turn.

While limiting Brooklyn's offense was not some sort of immense challenge, at least on Saturday the Sixers settled in on that end of the floor for the remainder of the game. They did no such thing in this one, allowing Chicago to tack on another 36 points in the second quarter. The Bulls led by as many as 21 in the first half, and entered intermission with a 75-58 lead over a Sixers team that had actually started finding a semblance of offensive rhythm. It was far too late at that point, especially because their defensive intensity failed to improve whatsoever.

Particularly given recent events surrounding the Sixers' highest-paid player — more on that momentarily — it is easy to argue that losing this game and the one before it was in the best long-term interest of the team. And while that may be true, it does not make the manner in which it is happening any less embarrassing. Losing because of a talent disadvantage is one thing; repeatedly falling to clearly inferior teams because of poor effort and focus over and over is another.

Still no decision on Joel Embiid, with more testing to come

Embiid was ruled out for this game due to left knee injury management, the day after reports circulated that Embiid and the Sixers were considering alternative methods — including surgery — to treat a knee that has not responded well to much of anything all season long.

Before the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that the decision to rule Embiid out against the Bulls stemmed from initial imaging that took place on Sunday night, but said there would be additional testing Monday night and Tuesday morning which needed to take place before the team made any official determination on Embiid's plan moving forward.

When asked if he thinks Embiid has made his last appearance of the 2024-25 season, Nurse was noncommittal, saying it was too early to speculate with many evaluations still to be performed. Nurse also reaffirmed that Embiid not playing in the fourth quarter of the team's loss to Brooklyn on Saturday night was not a decision sparked by Embiid's health; he was merely riding with a unit that had given the team life.

MORE: Embiid possibly headed for surgery on left knee

Odds and ends

Some more notes from this one:

• Nurse stuck with Andre Drummond as his backup center behind Guerschon Yabusele initially, but after a stint full of ups and downs went to rookie Adem Bona. Bona has obvious potential, but could really use more minutes at this level to add some polish to his game. Giving Bona enough reps to enter his season professional campaign with more comfort playing against NBA speed and physicality should be a priority over the next several weeks.



When Yabusele went to the locker room early in the second half, though, it was Drummond who replaced him. With the way Drummond has played this season, one could argue that playing him consistently would help the team secure improved draft lottery odds. But Bona has earned the right to receive additional chances to get his feet wet at this level.

• Ricky Council IV just cannot find the spark he had on many occasions last year, and continues to find himself being removed and added back to Nurse's rotation within individual games. A brutal stretch punctuated by a puzzling traveling violation in transition led to a benching, as Council was replaced by two-way wing David Roddy.



• Nurse is still giving Quentin Grimes chances as a backup point guard. Grimes has repeatedly expressed comfort in that role, and if he can establish himself as a reliable ball-handler he can be an even more valuable asset for the Sixers moving forward. However, this comes at the expense of Jared Butler, whose skills as a floor general have mostly gone unused recently.



Up next: The Sixers will be back in action on the road on Wednesday, heading to Madison Square Garden for the first time since last year's playoffs to face the New York Knicks.

