Sixers, NBA fans react to blockbuster James Harden trade, end of Ben Simmons era in Philly

February 10, 2022
Good riddance, Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers pulled the trigger on a franchise-altering trade deadline deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire veteran superstar James Harden, who will now pair up with Joel Embiid in pursuit of an NBA title.
The trade marks the culmination of a months-long saga surrounding Simmons, the former No. 1 overall draft pick and Rookie of the Year who failed to develop a jump shot and then requested a trade after critical comments from Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid following a Game 7 loss to the Hawks, leaving Daryl Morey the task of finding the right exit strategy.
Harden, a former league MVP, makes Philadelphia his third home in the span of two years after Brooklyn's big three pairing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving failed to pan out for an assortment of reasons.
The two teams will meet at the Wells Fargo Center on March 10, so you can circle the date for Philadelphia's maniacal welcome to Simmons, assuming he plays.
The emotions of Sixers fans are all over the place right now, but the overwhelming sentiment is joy and relief that the Simmons nightmare is finally at an endpoint. Sure, Philadelphia will still have to deal with Benny and the Nets (you're welcome, Brooklyn headline writers), but the relentless news cycle around Simmons' entitled cowardice can be mostly put to rest. It'll be academic, from here forward.
Joel Embiid reacted to the deal with a powerfully coded statement. The original caption on the meme he shared below is, "I stopped by one of my biggest haters' funeral today just to make sure that [redacted] was dead." So, you know, damn.
As Philadelphia, Brooklyn and the rest of the NBA universe process the trade, here's a look at some of the best reactions to the trade.
Joel Embiid & Meek Mill when James Harden touch down at the Philly airport pic.twitter.com/exUoiuWVCJ— Politicin’ Hak (@politicin_hak) February 10, 2022
The Philadelphia Beards #FeartheBeard #Sixers #Phillies #Eagles #Harden @RealGlenMacnow @JClarkNBCS pic.twitter.com/qDrN5Sse8v— Phanatic (@19802008CHAMPS) February 10, 2022
.@Wendys after Ben Simmons got traded to a division rival #FrostyFreezeOut pic.twitter.com/TahFpjJtua— Nick (@NickFromJersey) February 10, 2022
Trae Young reading the harden/simmons news pic.twitter.com/ErcVze16Y3— jay rowland (@jayrowlnd) February 10, 2022
James Harden’s hamstring now: pic.twitter.com/ygarTj6dMz— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 10, 2022
and here's a live look at James Harden pic.twitter.com/c7fep8QOh6— NBAbbott Elementary (@NBAbbottEl) February 10, 2022
We will never forget the late night grind Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/2HXrVEk5EP— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 10, 2022
My wife won’t let me grow a beard like that, but welcome to Philly @JHarden13 😎😉🏀@SIXERSSTRONG @sixers #philly— Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) February 10, 2022
i'm not saying he will, but the CBA clearly states that Daryl is allowed to dip his balls on the foreheads of everyone who said he should trade Ben for Buddy Hield— Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) February 10, 2022
I love that Ben Simmons is going to a place with cold winters and no place to drive his cars. #Sixers #simmons— Screaming into the void (@jersey8934) February 10, 2022
I feel bad for Seth, He really liked playing here, but because Ben Simmons is a little baby, Seth had to suffer.— El Parcero Philly🇨🇴 🔔 (@ParceroPhilly) February 10, 2022
Thank you Seth Curry, best of luck to yah 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VrvNERTj9v
Nets fans realizing they traded Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 3 1st-round picks & 4 1-round pick swaps for— Overtime (@overtime) February 10, 2022
- 0 titles
- 16 games of KD, Kyrie, Harden
- Ben Simmons
- Seth Curry
- Andre Drummond
- 1 first rounder
- 1 protected first rounder pic.twitter.com/I6q8Qw7kth
We got rid of Ben Simmons and Carson Wentz within a year of each other. Nature is healing— Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) February 10, 2022
Ben Simmons couldn’t handle Philly fans.. lmfaooo New York is gonna eat his ass alive 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/yUYr1ULvoO— Sagiterrorist ✨ (@munekitaaa_) February 10, 2022
KD trying to get Ben Simmons back to normal pic.twitter.com/EEcXcJEI75— JG (@__JGo) February 10, 2022
Just blown away by how well Morey played this. Obviously, a bit of fortune involved. Think back to all those theoretical offers writers, fans, etc. have said would've been worth it for the Sixers over the last 6 months. Offers that pale in comparison to getting James Harden.— Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) February 10, 2022
James Harden after he gets a hold of those Philly cheese steaks pic.twitter.com/8JcDyZDdx9— DC (@DylansRawTake) February 10, 2022
Ben Simmons, Kyrie and KD all on the same team? The team psychiatrist about to get be like this…. pic.twitter.com/7aCWqTKVnO— Washed (@shawnfromnola) February 10, 2022
Ben Simmons no longer a member of the Philadelphia 76ers what a day pic.twitter.com/fjgUKu12rq— connor (@cmilligan1270) February 10, 2022
Loving the New York media bashing Harden over accountability and commitment as they’re staring 4 years of Ben Simmons in the face— Mike Bradley (@RealMikeBradley) February 10, 2022
The Sixers had a completely incompetent front office screw up virtually every single decision for multiple years and nearly put the team in purgatory, and they still have managed to come away with Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Process worked.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 10, 2022
Ben Simmons vs. James Harden and the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Semi-Finals 😳😳🔥🔥💀💀 pic.twitter.com/MwMbQg1lrF— Jordan Nichols (@JordanN1333272) February 10, 2022
3.11.22? pic.twitter.com/E3LPFTaawr— Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 10, 2022