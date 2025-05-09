More Sports:

May 09, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 26 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

By Adam Aaronson
On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 1st pick

MOREJared McCain to represent Sixers on stage on Monday

Best simulation of the day

What just happened? That was far and away the craziest batch of simulations in our 26 days so far – for all the wrong reasons. But at least it ended on a good note:

Tankathon 5.9.25 1

Just how much would Duke phenom Cooper Flagg transform the Sixers' roster and rotation in the short and long term? The answer: a lot.

Worst simulation of the day

Literally every other simulation within today's batch was equally bad, but one of them was also the single most painful outcome possible for the Sixers:

Tankathon 5.9.25 2

Losing the pick because of jumps by the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors from inferior positions which the Sixers tanked for two months to avoid being in would just be devastating.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
13312.6%10.5%
23011.5%10.5%
3186.9%10.6%
43212.3%10.5%
593.4%2.2%
64316.5%19.6%
77428.4%26.7%
8207.6%
8.7%
910.3%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick16563.4%64.0%
Lost Pick9536.5%36.0%

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Guerschon Yabusele | Paul George | Jared McCain | Tyrese Maxey | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | Jared Butler | Kyle Lowry | Kelly Oubre Jr. | Justin Edwards | Ricky Council IV | Eric Gordon | Lonnie Walker IV | Adem Bona

