Sixers mock draft roundup 10.0: Who will be the pick at No. 35 overall?

While the Sixers are thrilled to have selected Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, their rookie class is not yet finalized. They will be on the clock again Thursday night, making the No. 35 overall pick early in the second round.

In the aftermath of the first round, plenty of the best and brightest draft experts have put out mock drafts covering the final 29 picks of the year. What direction might the Sixers go in with their second-round choice? Let the final mock draft roundup of the year begin:

ESPN: Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Drafting combo guards from Duke has worked out for the Sixers lately. So has drafting guards named Tyrese! Proctor certainly fits in those departments, but how much of an on-court fit would he be in a crowded Sixers backcourt that just added Edgecombe? Jonathan Givony breaks down the selling points and red flags that come with selecting Proctor:

"Proctor's positional size, improvement as a spot-up shooter and flashes of ability creating out of pick-and-rolls across his three collegiate seasons are intriguing, but he never quite turned the corner as a point guard. He will have to add toughness to have a meaningful role off the ball at the NBA level." [ESPN]

Proctor is certainly a gifted offensive player, and he often displayed that in emphatic fashion during his time at Duke:

The "combo guard" term applied to Proctor is often a misnomer. Many players described that way are actually just not skilled enough with the ball to play point guard and not skilled enough off the ball to play shooting guard. But as Sixers fans have seen from Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey, guards that are genuinely impactful with and without the ball in their hands are incredibly valuable. Is Proctor a tweener in the wrong kind of way, or an actually versatile piece?

Bleacher Report: Noah Penda, F, France

Penda was likely one of the two most surprising omissions from the first round, as his excellent measurements for a wing and impressive play overseas seemed to have firmly cemented his status as a first-rounder. But it did not break that way for him, and now he will likely be one of the first picks of the second round. Jonathan Wasserman outlines his appeal:

"Noah Penda made it to Treviso for an abbreviated combine, where he measured 6'7", 242 pounds with a 6'11.5" wingspan. While his unique body could work for and against him, there [was] first-round interest in an interchangeable forward who can make open threes, pass, cut for easy baskets and react/move well defensively. Fit outweighs upside with Penda." [Bleacher Report]

Even at 242 pounds, Penda is definitely more wing than big. But at that size, it is easy to imagine him sliding up to power forward in smaller lineups on a pretty regular basis with the way lineups have trended in the NBA. He is not a dreadful three-point shooter, but Penda will have to make some strides there to round out a game powered by defense, feel and passing.

The makeup of a valuable rotation player is certainly there. But, as is the case for so many players of Penda's ilk in this range of every draft, his long-term prospects largely hinge on the development of his shot.

The Athletic: Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Another vote for Proctor, whose intangibles are given a strong review from Sam Vecenie at the end of his write-up:

"Proctor has been very impressive in pre-draft workouts with his ability to knock down shots and potentially play minutes both on and off the ball. He’s a monster shooter, having hit 40.5 percent from 3 this past season at Duke while playing next to an awesome team around him. He also processes the game at a strong level and makes quick decisions with the ball." [The Athletic]

If you are betting on a player overcoming size and/or athletic deficiencies, you want them to have good feel for the game. That has been particularly valuable for McCain already.



