Sixers draft grade roundup: Was Labaron Philon Jr. the right pick at No. 22 overall?

On Tuesday night, the Sixers entered an NBA Draft with a first-time primary decision-maker for the first time since 2018. Back then, a stunning and bizarre social media scandal had caused upheaval within their front office, forcing head coach Brett Brown to run basketball operations on an interim basis.

This time around, it is a bit different, as Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey is going to receive a long leash as he tries to get this team back to championship contention. Gansey's first draft pick as a lead shot-caller was Labaron Philon Jr., the dynamic offensive guard from Alabama selected by the Sixers at No. 22 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As teams get set for Wednesday night's second round, let's take a look at how draft experts are grading Gansey's first pick in Philadelphia:

John Hollinger had Philon graded as a top-20 prospect in this year's class despite concerns about his frame and lack of strength. "I feel much more comfortable with him outside of the lottery than within it, as there is a good chance he’ll end up being something like a Dennis Schröder-style guard who starts for a few years but settles in best as more of a sixth man," he said. Hollinger sees the potential of Philon being an immediate rotation player in Philadelphia:

"A scoring guard with a splendid array of finishes, Philon should add some juice to the non-Tyrese Maxey minutes in Philly once he gets his NBA sea legs. The Sixers have no viable backup point guard at the moment, so Philon could play right away. Philon also ends up being the last in the wave of eight point guards who projected to go between picks No. 5 and No. 25." [The Athletic]

The Sixers becoming better in the non-Maxey minutes would be crucial, as it would allow head coach Nick Nurse to avoid giving Maxey exorbitant minutes loads every night. Maxey led the entire NBA in minute per game last season, starting backcourt mate VJ Edgecombe was not far behind him, and Gansey highlighted that when elaborating about the thought process behind the Philon pick.

MORE: Get to know Philon with these highlights

Kevin O'Connor has some more questions about Philon's long-term fit in Philadelphia, given the presence of Maxey and Edgecombe as franchise cornerstones:

"While Philon appears to be a good value pick at this point, it's an odd fit for a Philly backcourt that suddenly feels a bit light with him, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe. Philon is a shifty, score-first point guard who blossomed into one of the best guards in college basketball as a sophomore. He doubled his scoring output with buttery floaters, a deceptive handle, and a feel for running an offense, while also beginning to shore up the shooting questions that once clouded his projection. But Philon is also a below-the-rim athlete and is listed under 180 pounds, so his slight frame remains the one thing standing between him and stardom. Is this a team that actually cares about competing today or is this more of a pick for the future?" [Yahoo! Sports]

The Sixers, of course, had the No. 22 pick as a result of the Jared McCain trade, which Gansey's predecessor, Daryl Morey, made in part because of the team's preexisting depth in the backcourt. Ironically, the prized asset of the McCain deal ended up being used to draft a guard even smaller than McCain.

MORE: Gansey eager to trade for second-rounder: Details, prospects and trade partners

J. Kyle Mann believes in the value of Philon at No. 22 overall – and suggests the Sixers have long been interested in him:

"The Sixers liked Philon a lot last year, when the then-Alabama freshman declared for the draft, only to return to school for his sophomore season. I don’t think they thought he would be available here—and neither, apparently, did Philon, who seemed emotional on the broadcast as he waited for his name to be called. So while I thought Philly would look to a quality 4 to fill out its frontcourt, the value was too good here to pass up." [The Ringer]

Philon said on Tuesday night that he met with the Sixers at the NBA Draft Combine two years in a row, last month getting together with a contingent led by Sixers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jameer Nelson. He called it "destined" that he landed in Philadelphia.



MORE: Sixers tap 'dynamic' Philon as newest young piece: 'He's going to fit Philly'

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

