Sixers soundbites: Jared McCain and Guerschon Yabusele reflect on preseason debuts

Jared McCain took a seat and could not contain his excitement. Even for a player known to smile, his grin was particularly wide as he stared at a group of reporters.

"It's the best feeling of my life," McCain said before any media members in the room could ask him a question. "I was nervous, but that was amazing."

The Sixers decimated the New Zealand Breakers on Monday night, 139-84, and the two standout performers were McCain and Guerschon Yabusele. Each one spoke to the media following the game. Some of the most important and interesting quotes from the two stars of the night:

Instant observations: Young talent on display as Sixers win preseason opener



• McCain on how it felt to knock down four triples after struggling from beyond the arc in Summer League:



"It's the greatest feeling... Once the first one went down, it was just relief. And from then on, it was just muscle memory. I know what I'm doing out there."

• McCain on making a "no-dip" three and whether he has worked on that specific skill:



"A lot. It's something that as a smaller guard, I think you have to be able to do... It's something that I've been working on for a while now, and it's nice that it's showing."

• McCain on his goals for the preseason:



"A lot of it is just getting comfortable. I'm talking to Maxey about when did he start feeling comfortable, how [he got] comfortable so quickly. I just want to find myself out there on the court, find joy."

• McCain on learning from Kyle Lowry:



"He's been amazing. He's funnier than I thought. When I first met him, I had to rebound for him a little bit in The Bahamas... He's a good dude. He made me rebound today actually in the warmups... He's been great for me. That's one of the guards I've looked at since I was in high school."

Jared McCain impressing at Sixers training camp: 'He's a scrapper'



Yabusele and McCain experienced similar emotions Monday, but under different circumstances. McCain is a 20-year-old five-star recruit who went one-and-done at Duke. Yabusele spent years earning the opportunity to sign a veteran's minimum deal to return to the NBA. The French forward sat down with similar jubilation as McCain, but he was joined by his wife and kids, taking in the fact that he had officially returned to the greatest basketball league in the world.

• Yabusele on how it felt to finally take an NBA court again:



"I'm not going to lie, I feel amazing... It's been a long road, but we're happy to be here."

• Yabusele on logging minutes as a center:



"I did work a lot at the five, so I wasn't surprised, especially with Joel [Embiid being out]."

• Yabusele on how his mindset on the floor changes when he is at the five:



"As far as the mentality, I think it's the same. It's just as far as the game-planning is going to be different. On defense, I jambe to be a little bit more active and be able to help the guys, then at the four, I think it's easier for me because we get to switch positions with the other guys."

• Yabusele on his early connection with Lowry, who assisted a few of his baskets in the first half:



"He's a great piece on our team... He was telling me to just roll and he's going to find me."

• Yabusele on how his transition back to the NBA and into the Sixers organization has been for his family:



"They love the city, they love being here... My wife, we met when I was in Boston. So, of course, she has been to NBA games, but for her to be able to watch the game, she was telling me how much she missed it... You know, I think we found a good place here in Philadelphia."

MORE: Everything that stood out from Sixers training camp in The Bahamas

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice