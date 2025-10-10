More Sports:

October 10, 2025

Report: Sixers to name JP Clark new head coach of Delaware Blue Coats

JP Clark has been an assistant coach for the Sixers' G League affiliate since 2021. According to a report, he is now replacing Mike Longabardi as head coach.

By Adam Aaronson
Blue Coats court Jerry Habraken/Delaware News Journal via Imagn Images

The court of the Sixers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers are naming JP Clark the new head coach of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Clark, who joined the Blue Coats as an assistant coach in 2021 after a seven-year tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, will replace former Blue Coats head coach Mike Longabardi, who recently joined Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's staff as an assistant coach.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers will visit the Blue Coats' home at Chase Fieldhouse for their annual Blue x White Scrimmage.

