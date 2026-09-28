On first day with Sixers, LeBron James says he envisioned signing with New York Knicks before their championship

On his first day in Philadelphia as a member of the Sixers, LeBron James told ESPN on Monday that he "had visions" of joining the New York Knicks before Jalen Brunson led the team to an NBA Finals victory, snapping a 53-year title drought.

Earlier this offseason, James' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, said on his podcast that James would have signed with the Knicks had they not won a championship. James did not outright say the words himself, but hinted that it was his expectation before Brunson proved to be the star New York needed to reach the mountaintop.

James has been part of three organizations to date: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He has delivered at least one championship to each franchise. He clearly concluded that the Sixers offer him the chance to win a fifth title for a fourth team.

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round," James said at Sixers Media Day on Monday. "I know that for sure. So the work needs to be done, and I'm ready to put the work in."



SIXERS MEDIA DAY 2026

• LeBron James arrives in Philly

• One quote from each speaker

• Sixers unveil star-studded starting five