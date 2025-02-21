Sixers soundbites: Lonnie Walker IV, David Roddy discuss 'full circle' signings

CAMDEN, NJ -- The Sixers announced two new signings on Friday morning before they practiced. Lonnie Walker IV officially agreed to a two-year deal with the team which includes a team option for next season, while David Roddy inked a two-way contract after his 10-day deal expired last night.

After the team's practice wrapped up, the media met with both players and head coach Nick Nurse. A batch of relevant quotes from Camden, including both players referring to their deals as "full circle" moments in their careers.

• Walker on what the last few days have been like for him:



"Very humbling, a step towards my goals and what I'm trying to accomplish. Still processing it all, to say the least. It still feels like a surreal moment to be so close to home and in Philly of all places, so I'm taking it one day at a time, just staying present, doing what I've got to do for the team."

• Walker on playing for a team so close to Reading, PA, his hometown:



"I came to plenty of games watching Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand, the list goes on and on. I'm not too far, I played for a Philly team as far as Team Final in AAU. So this is for sure a full circle moment in my career. I'm just truly blessed to be here."

• Walker on how he found out he was coming to Philadelphia:



"Honestly, everyone found out before me. I was actually sleeping. I got the phone call from my agent. I had 30 missed calls, I guess it was all over Twitter already. By that time, my mind was already made as far as being in Europe, finishing the season there, got the call about two hours before the [opt-out] clause ended."

• Roddy on his reaction to being able to stick around for the remainder of the season:



"It's a great honor , great opportunity. Much thanks to the 76ers for trusting in me and everything. Just another step of the journey and I'm very excited to work my tail off and just help the team win."

• Roddy on settling down with the team that technically drafted him in 2022, only to trade his rights minutes later:



"Yeah, it feels like a full circle moment. When I got the call for the 10-day, it was pretty cool. Sometimes in the NBA you expect to stay on one team for very long, but this is going to be my fourth team now. Full circle moment for them getting me back here and just showing interest."

• Roddy on his discussions with the front office and coaching staff about what the team needs him to do on the floor:



"We haven't had much talks yet, still new. But I would just say continue to get better , remain consistent shooting the ball, guarding multiple positions and just playing my game and being versatile, making the right play and just helping Joel, PG and Tyrese."

• Nurse on what he expects from Walker and the team's prior interest in 26-year-old:

"All of the new-ish guys are still trying to get caught up on just some of the basic things, him especially. But he's athletic, he's got a lot of pop. Scores the basketball. Kind of a combo, but more of a two, a scoring guard. We'll see what he's got... All the way back to the summer he was on our radar as a possible guy. Going into the trade deadline he was up there on the list a little bit. And then I think the injuries to some of those guys put it over the top."

• Nurse on what he has seen from Roddy in one game and a few practices so far:



"I think he's got a good feel for the game. He knows how to play, plays hard. Obviously a physical body and physical type player, which is good. I think he's probably more of a four man, probably on defense, but he has got a pretty good perimeter game and he can take it off the bounce."

