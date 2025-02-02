NBA trade rumors: Two Western Conference teams 'conducting due diligence' on Caleb Martin

As the Sixers ponder whether to buy, sell or stand pat in advance of the NBA's trade deadline this Thursday, a market could be forming on one of their veteran wings.

According to a Sunday morning report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are "conducting due diligence" on swinging a trade for Caleb Martin, who has battled countless injuries in his first season on a four-year, $35 million deal the Sixers inked him to over the summer. Pompey added that the Miami Heat, Martin's former team, also "contemplated" pursuing a reunion with the wing known for his intensity and comfort in high-leverage situations.

If you are living under a rock, the Lakers have dramatically reshaped their roster in the last handful of hours. Early on Sunday morning, the team finalized the most stunning blockbuster deal in the history of the NBA, trading a package headlined by Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Dončić.

The Lakers' primary need is clearly a big who can help fill the void left by Davis, but after losing starting wing Max Christie in the deal as well, they could certainly use a strong point-of-attack defender on the perimeter. Martin fits that bill quite well, but whether the Lakers have anything intriguing to offer the Sixers in a deal remains up for debate. They do not only have an imbalanced roster, but also a cap sheet without any players making between $4 million and $10 million this season.

The Kings have bigger fish to fry as they sort out the De'Aaron Fox situation, as their All-Star point guard appears on the verge of being moved. But Sacramento's desperation for quality perimeter defenders on a roster with very few of them is evident, and Martin would give them a defensive-oriented player on an affordable long-term deal.



Even if the Sixers do opt to sell, Martin may be the veteran role player who is least likely to be moved. Unlike players like Guerschon Yabusele, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon, for example, Martin is already under secure control for at least two more years after this one (the fourth year of his contract contains a player option).



While Martin's contract should make him a much more valuable commodity on the trade market, the fact that he has had a clear down season derailed by multiple significant injuries could drive down the price some teams are willing to pay. And even if the Sixers decide to punt on this season, they will have to keep next season in mind.

