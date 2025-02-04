Sixers trade deadline primer: Will the team end up buying or selling?

We are two days and change away from the NBA Trade Deadline. In advance of every deadline, I put together a detailed primer covering all of the relevant salary cap information and notes on Sixers trade assets before evaluating dozens and dozens of possible trade targets, across every position, age and salary.

But of the seven Sixers trade deadline primers I have written, this one is the least like the others. The first six years of these stories have spanned three Sixers coaches, multiple front office regimes and many more central components of the roster which would eventually change. But the one constant: in each of those seasons, it was abundantly clear that the Sixers would be buyers seeking upgrades to their rotation in pursuit of a championship push.

At this juncture, that much is not obvious. The Sixers are 19-29, and even in the lowly Eastern Conference, they are a game out of the No. 10 seed which would at least guarantee them a chance to participate in the Play-In Tournament, where they could earn a playoff spot.

Joel Embiid, who has played in only 13 games, has yet to prove that he can stay healthy after a disastrous 2024 which began with a torn meniscus. The Sixers must consider whether they have enough information about Embiid's future availability to even know what their team will look like on a night-to-night basis, further complicating the picture.

And while those factors would all drive someone to argue that the team should sell, there is a compelling case against that, too. Embiid will turn 31 years old next month and is under contract for four more years and approximately $250 million after this season ends. Kickstarting a rebuild is not a viable plan here, and the Sixers will almost certainly be striving to make a return to contention next season. And, for what it's worth, the Sixers have performed very well when anywhere close to full strength this season.

So, in this year's trade deadline primer, we will still touch on plenty of potential trade targets for the Sixers, but there will be a mix of players the Sixers could target as buyers and ones they should give a look if they end up selling. It is important to understand the consequences of keeping or trading each individual player, though, so we will also break down the cases for and against moving players on the roster right now. First, though, we will run through all of the relevant salary cap rules worth noting.

Let's get into it, shall we?

MORE: What could the Sixers have offered for Luka Dončić?

Before getting into any specific trade discussions, here are the Sixers' 13 players on standard contracts eligible to be traded this season.





Embiid is not listed because his six-month trade restriction after signing a contract extension in September does not expire until after the deadline. Kyle Lowry has the right to veto any deal he is involved in, but if he approves a trade can be moved.



An important detail: the Sixers have plenty of breathing room under the league's punitive second apron, which means they are allowed to aggregate multiple salaries in a deal. But they are over the first apron, which means they cannot take back any more money than they send out in a deal. For example, if the Sixers were to trade Andre Drummond and his $5,000,000 salary, they could take back a player who makes $5,000,000 or below. If a player even made one penny more than that, the trade would not be legal.

The Sixers' trade chips

Before getting into the players on the Sixers roster who could help contending teams, it is worth noting that if the Sixers end up buying, last year's James Harden trade has given them a strong collection of draft picks to move -- despite currently being one of just four teams without ownership of a single pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here are all of the picks the Sixers have at their disposal:

Year Draft picks 2025 none 2026 • 1st (own)

• 1st (least favorable of OKC/LAC/HOU)

2027 • 2nd (own)

• 2nd (via MIL)

2028 • 1st (own)

• 1st (via LAC)

• 2nd (own)

• 2nd (via DET, top-55 protected)

2029 • 1st (right to swap own with LAC, top-three protected)

• 2nd (own)

2030 • 1st (own)

• 2nd (own)

2031 • 1st (own)

• 2nd (own)

• 2nd (via DAL)





When you fall to 19-29, many of your players are going to be featured in trade rumors. That has been the case of late for the Sixers, who have a slew of veterans that other teams could have varying levels of interest in. What are the cases for and against moving some of those players?

Paul George

The case for moving: George is in the first season of a four-year, $211 million max contract, and the early returns have been disappointing. George's constant troubles with injuries have been ominous, and in many ways so has been his play. George's off-the-dribble explosion appears to be diminishing, which is not a stunning development considering he is 34 years old. George is clearly still a very good player who can help a team win, but will he be able to make good on salaries of over $50 million in each of the next three seasons? There is absolutely a world in which George's contract makes him a negative value asset for the majority of its duration. Capitalizing on a team like the Golden State Warriors being desperate for star power could help the Sixers clean up their cap sheet and get ahead of a potential albatross.

The case for keeping: What comes next? The Sixers have tried shuffling co-stars for Embiid (and Maxey) in and out countless times, and the rotating cast of new faces has never produced someone capable of helping the Sixers cross the finish line. Embiid has spoken openly about his belief that a lack of continuity has been the most pivotal factor preventing the Sixers from winning at the highest of levels, and trading George would just restart that cycle.

Caleb Martin

The case for moving: Inked to a four-year, $35 million deal over the summer, Caleb Martin was believed to be one of the most reliable pieces of a roster with some question marks. And while he maintains his reputation as a tenacious perimeter defender who has risen to many big occasions, his first season in Philadelphia has been derailed by injuries. Even in a down year, the fact that the battle-tested wing is under long-term control on a cost-effective deal makes him a valuable commodity for other teams. While many players having this sort of season at Caleb Martin's age could be considered negative assets early on in a long-term deal, the 29-year-old would surely not be treated like one if the Sixers dealt him.

The case for keeping: The exact reasons other teams have interest in Caleb Martin are the same ones that should compel the Sixers to hang onto him. If they want to eventually field a team which can realistically compete for a championship, they will need players of his ilk in his price range. And while Caleb Martin still has clear trade value, the team would be selling him at one of his lowest points.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

The case for moving: Oubre is at the absolute peak of his powers right now, and with his stellar two-way play he has proven that he can help contending teams on the wing. Just about any contender would be able to talk themselves into Oubre bolstering their rotation, and depending on the offers made for the swingman, the Sixers could recoup something of real value for a player they initially signed to a veteran's minimum deal days before last season's training camp. Oubre has a player option for next season worth just over $8.3 million which he will almost certainly decline; trading him now ensures he does not leave in free agency for nothing in a few months.

The case for keeping: Oubre will very likely opt out ahead of this summer's free agency, but the Sixers will be able to offer him enough to keep an extremely valuable player in the fold. The Sixers can offer Oubre up to four years and $62.5 million if they need to, so bringing him back is very realistic. Oubre has just been so good in a role crafted perfectly for his skills. Replacing him moving forward would be a challenge. Why move someone who has been so effective around your best players when you are hoping to contend again next season?

KJ Martin

The case for moving: KJ Martin is far less proven than Caleb Martin or Oubre, but in the same salary range. The non-guaranteed salary in the second half of his two-year deal next season, which was specifically crafted over the summer to make the 24-year-old an attractive trade piece, makes him a nice asset for anyone taking him on. Trading KJ Martin gives the Sixers their best chance to upgrade the roster without dealing any of their veterans.

The case for keeping: Just because KJ Martin has less experience than Caleb Martin, for example, does not mean he is less helpful. He is on the way back from a left foot stress fracture which has cost him well over a month of action, but remember: before that happened, when the Sixers were very briefly at full health, it was KJ Martin who had earned the starting power forward role and Caleb Martin who came off the bench. KJ Martin's strengths fit perfectly with Maxey and other key pieces on this roster, and unlike many members of the Sixers, he has significant upward mobility moving forward. KJ Martin is already a helpful player, and there is plenty of room for growth.

Andre Drummond

The case for moving: Drummond has a $5 million player option for next season, which at this rate he seems likely to pick up. A puzzling toe injury has forced Drummond out of action for much of the last several weeks, but even when he was healthy his impact just was not there. If Drummond sticks in Philadelphia past the deadline, the team will almost surely be hoping he declines his player option in June. That says a lot on its own.

The case for keeping: The Sixers need NBA-caliber backup center play, and while rookie Adem Bona has made strides and shown flashes of exciting upside, the polish is not yet there. Holding onto Drummond gives the Sixers some sense of stability at the five. And because of his player option, some teams could ask for a second-round pick or two as compensation for absorbing Drummond's contract.

Eric Gordon

The case for moving: Six weeks ago, Gordon having a $3.4 million player option for next season seemed troublesome, because the veteran sharpshooter looked like he was no longer an NBA-caliber player. Then he missed some games with a dental issue, came back and at 36 years old looks like the exact player the Sixers believed would be a major part of their team. He had an absolutely ridiculous month of January, and it is no longer being asked what the Sixers would have to give up to shed his salary, but what other teams would trade to add him to their rotations. They should capitalize on his value.

The case for keeping: Gordon was a 27.5 percent three-point shooter entering 2025, then shot 52.6 percent from beyond the arc on significant volume in January, catapulting his season long three-point percentage by more than 15 points, all the way up to 42.6 percent. His red-hot stretch -- and the fact that he can fire away from more than 30 feet away from the basket -- has helped transform the Sixers on offense. If he ever gets to play with Embiid on a consistent basis, the two can form a strong rapport.

Guerschon Yabusele

The case for moving: Retaining Yabusele in the offseason is likely going to be extremely difficult. The Sixers will only be able to offer him a two-year deal in the ballpark of $12 million, and in his return to the NBA after a half-decade overseas, Yabusele has looked like a player who should command significantly better offers than that. As crushing as it would be to trade a player who has brought joy to so many and been popular in the locker room, it would be worse to play out the season with minimal chances of making a deep playoff run and then watch Yabusele depart for another team. Yabusele has rightfully generated significant interest on the trade market.

The case for keeping: Free agency goes well for some players, but it also goes poorly for many others. Caleb Martin is in Philadelphia because his negotiations with the Miami Heat cratered and he had to settle for a deal considerably below what he was expected to get. Yabusele could experience the same thing -- and perhaps people are just overrating his market value after one strong half-season on a losing team. Plus, if the Sixers want to have any chance at making a late push, they might not be able to survive losing a player who has been so valuable for them since October.

MORE: Breaking down Yabusele's trade, free agency markets from all angles

Trade targets

And now, the the main event: 30 players the Sixers could pursue in trade talks over the next few days, sorted from highest to lowest salary this season:

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 salary: $22,500,000

Remaining contract: three years, $65.3 million

Johnson's $22.5 million salary this year makes any trade difficult here -- the Sixers would likely have to gut their depth just to make the money match, but the rebuilding Nets wouldn't value role players like Caleb Martin and Oubre very much. Given the players the Sixers would have to give up to satisfy the league office and the picks they would have to give up to satisfy the Nets, this feels like an unlikely move.

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

2024-25 salary: $18,350,000

Remaining contract: two years, $37.5 million

Sexton has surprisingly become one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA at either guard position. He is somewhat of a combo-guard, which enables a fit with Maxey this season and McCain long-term, but makes enough money this year that trading for him would likely make the current Sixers worse.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

2024-25 salary: $14,092,577

Remaining contract: two years, $28.3 million

Clarkson is older and less effective than Sexton, but easier to acquire -- not just because he makes less money, but because he is not as valuable to a rebuilding Utah team. He is still a capable spark plug as a scorer off the bench and would be an upgrade in the Sixers' rotation of guards.

Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors

2024-25 salary: $12,804,878

Remaining contract: two years. $26.2 million

Olynyk's offensive repertoire makes him a strong fit with this team, particularly if a post-Yabusele world becomes a reality in the near future. He has the size to man the five in many lineups and the skills as a shooter and passer to play alongside Embiid in other units. Whether future Sixers teams could find minutes for Olynyk and Yabusele is unclear, and Olynyk's not-insignificant salary is a hurdle, but he could be a terrific fit as a Yabusele replacement.

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 salary: $12,796,362

Remaining contract: three years, $41.8 million

An absolute ace on the defensive end of the floor at just 26 years old, it would be quite a surprise if the Pelicans traded Jones with two more seasons remaining after this one on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA. If they were willing to move Jones, the Sixers could probably be outbid. But the fit alongside Maxey, George and Embiid is obvious: Jones would take on the most challenging defensive assignment every night and spot up for open three-point tries. Don't hold out hope on this one.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

2024-25 salary: $12,000,000

Remaining contract: two years, $24.8 million

White seemed like the perfect Sixers trade candidate, and then Jared McCain emerged as a potential franchise cornerstone. White and McCain are different players but have somewhat similar profiles, and given White's cost-effective contract and youth, trading for the soon-to-be 25-year-old might require the sort of haul that is easier to justify giving up for a team which can offer him a larger long-term role.

Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 salary: $11,445,000

Remaining contract: three years, $35.9 million

DiVincenzo is a dream role player for the Sixers -- as he is for most teams. After last season's epic playoff series, Sixers fans know all too well about DiVincenzo's toughness, fluid three-point shooting stroke and all-around ability. He is on one of the more team-friendly contracts in the NBA. All of that makes DiVincenzo a perfect target for the Sixers -- but it also illustrates why the Timberwolves would likely not consider moving him. DiVincenzo's inclusion is what put the Karl-Anthony Towns trade over the top.

Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards

2024-25 salary: $9,900,000

Remaining contract: three years, $30.2 million ($10 million non-guaranteed salary in 2026-27)

This one may seem out of left field, but an interesting case could be made in favor of pursuing the veteran center Valanciunas, who seems almost certain to be dealt by a Washington team in the gutter. The 32-year-old is a flawed player, but he is undoubtedly a floor-raiser for any non-Embiid lineups as an elite rebounder, reliable interior scorer and strong screener. If the fit didn't work out, the Sixers could easily move him next season as a quality center on what will effectively be an expiring contract. Will the Sixers actually pursue him? Probably not. But the case for it is not as difficult to craft as one might think.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls

2024-25 salary: $9,104,167

Remaining contract: one year, $9.1 million

Jones' time with the Spurs appeared to be nearing its end before he was dealt to Chicago on Sunday as part of a massive three-team trade, and another team could conceivably make a move for him between now and Thursday. The 25-year-old is limited positionally and defensively, but would give the Sixers a strong presence as a floor general of sorts who keeps the team organized. The Sixers would inherit Full Bird rights, enabling them to re-sign Jones if they choose to do so. His lack of size makes him a questionable fit alongside Maxey and McCain long-term, but something has to give with Chicago's crowded point guard rotation. More on that shortly.

Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings

2024-25 salary: $8,000,000

Remaining contract: one year, $8.0 million

Lyles, 29, is a prototypical stretch four whose expiring salary could be moved if the Kings feel compelled to continue reworking their roster after trading All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio. Lyles could come off the bench and serve as a reliable frontcourt partner with Embiid, who has always enjoyed sharing the floor with players of that archetype.

Vasilije Micić, Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 salary: $7,723,000

Remaining contract: two years, $15.8 million (team option for 2025-26)

Micić, a Sixers second-round pick back in 2014, would provide a bit of offensive juice off the bench. He is a savvy ball-handler and passer who also happens to be enjoying a career-best season as a three-point shooter, but the 31-year-old is a weak link defensively.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

2024-25 salary: $7,000,000

Remaining contract: two years, $14.5 million

Dosunmu is a stellar role player with plenty of experience in three- and even four-guard lineups. He could be the Sixers' third guard of the future, capable of backing up Maxey and McCain while also defending wings while playing alongside those two players in small-ball lineups that could be extremely dangerous offensively.

Jevon Carter, Chicago Bulls

2024-25 salary: $6,500,000

Remaining contract: two years, $13.3 million (player option for 2025-26)

A complete bulldog at the point guard position, the Bulls' crowded guard room has prevented Carter from logging consistent minutes of late. He could upgrade the Sixers' unstable backup point guard slot with hard-nosed defense and accurate three-point shooting. If Carter accepts his $6.8 million player option for 2025-26, he could serve as guard depth again next year or be used as valuable expiring salary filler in another trade.

Davion Mitchell, Toronto Raptors

2024-25 salary: $6,451,077

Remaining contract: one year, $6.4 million

Another tenacious guard with a defensive-oriented set of talents, Mitchell, 26, will be a restricted free agent this summer, giving whatever team he ends the season with a leg up when it comes to signing him to another deal during the offseason. He is only listed at 6-foot-2, but weighs 205 pounds and can attack matchups against larger players with incredible force. The question: does Mitchell, a career 33 percent three-point shooter, have enough offensive skills to let his defense do the talking?

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

2024-25 salary: $5,705,888

Remaining contract: five years, $59.7 million (team option for 2028-29)

Pulling off a trade for the Wizards' fourth-year sharpshooter would be extremely tricky because of his looming contract extension. The NBA's "poison pill" rule for trading players with pending extensions means the Sixers would have to send out something in the ballpark of $13 million to acquire Kispert, even though he is only on the books for about $5.7 million this season. Because of Washington's clean cap sheet, this is absolutely doable financially. Would the Wizards be interested in giving up Kispert, though? He is a quality young player, but will turn 26 years old in March. The NBA-worst Wizards are far enough away from competing that Kispert could become a trade piece, though the offseason figures to be a far more likely place for such a move, as the poison pill rule will no longer be relevant.

Haywood Highsmith, Miami Heat

2024-25 salary: $5,200,000

Remaining contract: two years, $10.8 million

Miami appears to be finally nearing a Jimmy Butler trade, and given Butler's massive salary, they will almost certainly receive multiple rotation players back for him. Would that make them more likely to move Highsmith, whose role has fluctuated in recent weeks? He would give the Sixers valuable two-way stability on the wing, but one could argue that undrafted rookie two-way wing Justin Edwards has already done that.

Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 salary: $4,296,682

Remaining contract: one year, $4.2 million

The fourth-year, prototypical 3-and-D wing has given Dallas a nice boost this season, but will enter restricted free agency in the summer. Grimes, 24, is an extremely valuable role player for all star-laden teams. But the Mavericks just acquired an extremely similar player in Max Christie, who is in the first season of a four-year contract. Could the Sixers pry away Grimes in hopes of re-signing him this summer and locking in a valuable two-way wing role player?

Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers

2024-25 salary: $4,154,440

Remaining contract: one year, $4.1 million

A Delaware native, Hyland has never become a player quite as exciting as the one he was projected to be. His profile as an on-ball scoring guard makes him a questionable fit alongside Maxey and McCain long-term, but if the Sixers pivot to focusing on 2025-26, they could give Hyland, a salary dump candidate in Los Angeles, an extended trail run as a spark plug off the bench before his restricted free agency this summer.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 salary: $3,960,531

Remaining contract: one year, $3.9 million

Aldama, who turned 24 years old less than a month ago, is a high-quality stretch four with good rebounding numbers and interesting passing chops. The Grizzlies are in the midst of a very strong regular season, but with remarkable depth and Aldama likely seeking a significant contract in restricted free agency this summer, it is far from inconceivable that Memphis will consider trade offers for the former first-round pick. Aldama fits beautifully with what the Sixers have right now and has the sort of upward mobility that could make him part of the team's long-term future.

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 salary: $3,150,000

Remaining contract: one year, $3.1 million

Exum became an important component of the Mavericks' rotation during their run to the NBA Finals last season, but only made his season debut last Friday after spending months on the sidelines due to a wrist injury. Once miscast as a lead ball-handler, he has found his role as a versatile perimeter defensive weapon and improved spot-up shooter with above-average ball-handling chops for someone in the sort of background role he occupies.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 salary: $2,870,400

Remaining contract: three years, $11.1 million (team option for 2026-27)

Perhaps a more realistic ask in any trade talks with Dallas than Grimes or Exum, the 22-year-old Prosper is an intriguing prospect who has put together a few standout performances of late. It is hard to have too many substantive takeaways from the second-year wing's statistical profile, as the sample size remains tiny. But his physical traits are impressive.

Marcus Sasser, Detroit Pistons

2024-25 salary: $2,755,080

Remaining contract: three years, $10.8 million (team option for 2026-27)

The Pistons are one of the most important teams to watch over the next few days, as they have the capacity to facilitate deals with their cap space, bolster their rotation with draft picks and/or young players or even sell some of their valuable veterans (this seems extremely unlikely at this point). If they opt to seek rotation upgrades and have interest in any of the Sixers' veterans, the 24-year-old Sasser should be the Sixers' first ask. Two-plus seasons of inexpensive backup point guard play would be a boon for them.

Lindy Waters III, Golden State Warriors

2024-25 salary: $2,196,970

Remaining contract: one year, $2.1 million

Waters is a gunner on the offensive end. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds with long arms, the 27-year-old is perpetually prepared to fire away from beyond the arc. He has averaged 13.5 three-point attempts per 100 possessions -- a gargantuan figure -- in three-plus NBA seasons spent with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Warriors. Is he a one-trick pony, though? That will determine whether he peaks as a borderline rotation piece or someone who can be relied on every night.

Dalano Banton, Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 salary: $2,196,970

Remaining contract: one year, $2.1 million

Somewhat of a hidden gem uncovered by Portland, Banton is a 6-foot-9 ball-handler who spent the first two years of his NBA career playing for Sixers head coach Nick Nurse in Toronto. Banton is an inconsistent shooter still looking to establish himself as an NBA regular. Nurse likes having as many ball-handlers and passers on the floor as he can at once, adding Banton to the mix could accomplish that goal without sacrificing size in lots of lineups.

Javonte Green, New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 salary: $2,087,519

Remaining contract: one year, $2.0 million

A tremendous athlete with strong wing defense but shaky offense, Green may top out as a situational chess piece on a good team, but that sort of player on a minimum contract is an asset in the right situation. His three-point shooting has improved from close to nonexistent to somewhere in the ballpark of competent.

Monte Morris, Phoenix Suns

2024-25 salary: $2,087,519

Remaining contract: one year, $2.0 million

Morris is the epitome of a floor general, but he has failed to leave a mark in Phoenix after signing with Suns following their failed pursuit of Lowry. He could likely be had for very little on a veteran's minimum. The Sixers' current regime has not always been fond of smaller guards without dynamic scoring and/or shooting skills, but Morris would provide some stability as a decision-maker.

Alec Burks, Miami Heat

2024-25 salary: $2,087,519

Remaining contract: one year, $2.0 million

If the Sixers wanted to add an inexpensive scorer, they could give Burks another try. He can still get buckets at multiple levels, even if he is somewhat of a liability elsewhere. Burks likely profiles as a change-of-pace sort of player more than a rotation regular at this juncture, but the Sixers could use one of those.

Jordan McLaughlin, San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 salary: $2,087,519

Remaining contract: one year, $2.0 million

Moved to the Spurs as a minor component of a much larger trade, McLaughlin is a veteran's minimum point guard who has yet to crack an NBA rotation on a permanent basis. The 28-year-old is a 37 percent shooter from beyond the arc in his career, but has never been much of a threat to score.

Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 salary: $2,048,780

Remaining contract: two years, $4.3 million ($2.2 million non-guaranteed salary in 2025-26)

Reath appeared to emerge as an NBA-caliber center with Portland last season, but is falling out of favor there in his sophomore season with a logjam existing at the five. But Reath is on a minuscule contract for this year and next with a massive frame and confidence as a three-point shooter. If the Sixers acquired him and he proved to be a capable rotation piece, it would provide real value from a salary cap perspective.

Craig Porter Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 salary: $1,891,857

Remaining contract: three years, $6.5 million (team option for 2026-27)

Cleveland's loaded rotation -- at the guard position and elsewhere -- has prevented the soon-to-be 25-year-old Porter from asserting himself as a backup point guard. Could the Sixers offer him that opportunity? Porter, who helped swing an In-Season Tournament game in Philadelphia in the Cavaliers' favor last season, would be a terrific asset on his current contract if he pans out.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice