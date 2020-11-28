It's been a tough year for small businesses across the country. Every year, the day after millions of shoppers support big box stores, people are encouraged to shop locally on Small Business Saturday.

This year, Small Business Saturday comes at a critical time for many businesses who struggled through the pandemic-caused shutdowns and restrictions. It shuttered many storefronts over the spring and in-person shopping has gone down as a result.

In Haddonfield, New Jersey, CBS3 reported that many small business owners said foot traffic was steady and "more than they could ask for."

English Gardener Gift Shop owner Gary Coleman said his shop had to adapt to the "new normal" and his company started doing contactless deliveries, curbside pick up and phone orders to keep the business a float.

"COVID hit us in April, at Easter, which is a huge time for us. So being small, we can picot pretty quickly and adapt," he said. "Our customers supported us during the lean months during the beginning of the pandemic, so appreciate that greatly and they're coming back again now at Christmas time."

According to Forbes, a National Small Business Association survey showed that three in every four small business owners are very worried about the pandemic's impact on their business.

Some local small businesses are offering sales and services to get more people in the door for Small Business Saturday.

ABC6 spoke with Budda Babe on what they're doing to keep their business strong.

"We originally started as an e-commerce business in 2014, from my dining room table in Manayunk," Tina Dixon Spence, founder, said to ABC.

This Saturday, Buddha Babe Boutique and workshop in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section will be open and everyone will get a free mask, Spence said.

Those that spend more than $100 will get a free gift or $25 gift card.

Another local spot, Marlyn Schiff's retail boutique in Haverford, said sales have been going on through the holiday week at their store, and will end Sunday.

"Buy one get one free on all of the jewelry in the whole store. It includes even the fine jewelry," Schiff said to ABC.

The Nicole Miller franchise, based in Manayunk, is offering 26% off several items until Tuesday Dec. 1.

"I think it's really important now more than ever, to meet our customers where they're at and to say thank you in every way that we can," Mary Dougherty, franchise owner, said to ABC.