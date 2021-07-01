More Events:

July 01, 2021

Collaborative dinner/art show to take place at the Garden at Fitler Club

Poi Dog, Musi and a local artist worked together to create the event SNACKBAR

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dinners
Snackbar dinner/art show Courtesy of/Mike Prince

The menu for the special collaborative dinner features a blend of Poi Dog's Hawaiian flavors and Musi's fine-dining style.

Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog, Ari Miller of Musi BYOB and local artist Caitlin McCormack have teamed up to throw a one-night-only dinner/art show at the Garden at Fitler Club.

The event, called SNACKBAR, will take place Thursday, July 22. There will be three seatings, and the family-style menu is priced at $95 per person.

RELATED: Taste of New Orleans coming to Fishtown with special dinner at Wm. Mulherin’s Sons | Franklin Fountain opening outpost in Delaware County

The menu features a blend of Poi Dog's Hawaiian flavors and Musi's fine-dining style.

Poi Dog was a restaurant and food truck in Philly before closing amid the pandemic and transforming into a retail sauce company.

Dishes include lavender salmon poke with salmon caviar over a puffed rice crisp, a seaweed sorprese pasta dish with yuzu butter and roast pork with a guava-katsu-BBQ glaze.

Reservations for SNACKBAR can be made online.

During the event, guests can check out a series of crocheted artworks by Aranita and McCormack, who worked separately and collaboratively throughout last year to "build the summertime food cart of their dreams in art form."

Ten crocheted cotton sculptures by McCormack, as well as 10 to 14 mixed media crocheted fish tins by Aranita and other crocheted snack foods will be displayed and for sale.

"Through the use of accessible craft materials, [McCormack] and I have put together these pieces of art that represent more than just food for us," Aranita said.

SNACKBAR

Thursday, July 22
5:15, 6:15 or 8:15 seating | $95 per person
The Garden at Fitler Club
24th and Market streets

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dinners Philadelphia Art

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Mailbag: Could the Sixers fire Doc Rivers? Should they worry about signing Embiid's supermax deal?
Rivers-Embiid_062821_usat

Sponsored

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Healthy Eating

Trying to reduce sugar from your diet? These foods contain more than you might realize
Hidden sugar in food

Courts

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction thrown out by Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Cosby Conviction Vacated

Arts & Culture

Annenberg Center changes name, announces first indoor live shows since the pandemic
Annenberg Center Name Change

Food & Drink

Franklin Fountain opening outpost in Delaware County
Franklin Fountain in Delaware County

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved