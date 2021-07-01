Collaborative dinner/art show to take place at the Garden at Fitler Club

Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog, Ari Miller of Musi BYOB and local artist Caitlin McCormack have teamed up to throw a one-night-only dinner/art show at the Garden at Fitler Club.

The event, called SNACKBAR, will take place Thursday, July 22. There will be three seatings, and the family-style menu is priced at $95 per person.

The menu features a blend of Poi Dog's Hawaiian flavors and Musi's fine-dining style.

Poi Dog was a restaurant and food truck in Philly before closing amid the pandemic and transforming into a retail sauce company.



Dishes include lavender salmon poke with salmon caviar over a puffed rice crisp, a seaweed sorprese pasta dish with yuzu butter and roast pork with a guava-katsu-BBQ glaze.

Reservations for SNACKBAR can be made online.

During the event, guests can check out a series of crocheted artworks by Aranita and McCormack, who worked separately and collaboratively throughout last year to "build the summertime food cart of their dreams in art form."

Ten crocheted cotton sculptures by McCormack, as well as 10 to 14 mixed media crocheted fish tins by Aranita and other crocheted snack foods will be displayed and for sale.

"Through the use of accessible craft materials, [McCormack] and I have put together these pieces of art that represent more than just food for us," Aranita said.

Thursday, July 22

5:15, 6:15 or 8:15 seating | $95 per person

The Garden at Fitler Club

24th and Market streets