More News:

July 05, 2019

Souderton man arrested for stealing excavator from Hatfield work site

The Bobcat was equipped with a GPS tracker, which led police to a nearby property

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Thefts
Souderton hatfield bobcat excavator Contributed image/Bobcat.com

This is a Bobcat E32 excavator. David Lutz, 60, of Souderton was arrested for stealing one from a Hatfield construction site.

A Montgomery County man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing a Bobcat excavator from a Hatfield construction site.

David Lutz, 60, of Souderton, was arrested one week after Hatfield Township Police received a report of a stolen Bobcat E32 excavator from a work site on Bergey Road.

The excavator, which weighs about 7,183 pounds and is worth about $45,000, according to North Penn Now, was equipped with a GPS tracker.

The tracker indicated that the excavator was stolen on the evening of June 14 and moved about a half-mile from the work site.

The tracker led police to Lutz's property, where the excavator was seemingly hidden between a vehicle and a dump truck. The truck was positioned in a way that blocked the view of the excavator, according to police.

Here's what a Bobcat E32 looks like when in use, for reference:

During questioning, Lutz admitted to stealing the excavator, police said. He was arrested July 1, and is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, authorities said.

Lutz is scheduled for a July 12 preliminary hearing.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Thefts Souderton Construction Montgomery County Vehicles Police Hatfield

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Are the Phillies still a playoff team?
Kapler-Harper_070319_usat

Parties

Watch the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday at Love City Brewing party
Women's World Cup

Investigations

Fisherman finds part of leg with sneaker still on in Delaware River
Carroll - The Delaware River`

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
070319EaglesFan

Men's Health

Endurance athletes have the heart to compete on the big stage
Tour_de_France_atrial_fibrillation

Movies

15 films to watch when you need a break from the beach
15 best Netflix films for summer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved