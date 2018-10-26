More News:

October 26, 2018

South Jersey man was dumping bags of dirty diapers across N.J. for 10 months

Who does this?

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Road Safety
Poop Emoji redbubble.com/.

The poop emoji.

What is it with New Jersey and poop these days?

Just this week, the New Jersey school superintendent who pooped all over a high school football and track facility pleaded guilty. Now, a man a little further north in New Jersey has been caught dumping bags of dirty diapers for the past year.

William Friedman, 68, of Newfield, Gloucester County, was caught by authorities at 3:15 a.m. this past Sunday in Franklin Township — a casual 100-minute drive north from where he lives. You know, a classic early Sunday morning activity!

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, Friedman would drop off bags of dirty diapers “at least three times a week,” per the Farmington Daily-Times, and he would move around to keep authorities off his … scent.

Apparently one officer, Garrett Moretti, figured out a sort of pattern in Friedman’s deposits, so he patrolled a specific area and caught Friedman in the act. 

Friedman admitted at police headquarters that he’d been dropping bags, which were his grandson’s, for the past 10 months.

In the Facebook post from the police department, Moretti was congratulated on a job well done.

“It was a sh*#tty job,” the post read, “but someone had to do it.”

Ha! What fun.

It does seem, though, that Friedman’s strange months-long prank wasn’t totally victimless. A June motorcycle accident in the area was blamed on a bag of diapers in a roadway. The motorcycle was totaled and the rider suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Friedman now faces fines of up to $1,000 with nine different township ordinances.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Road Safety New Jersey Poop Philadelphia Diapers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 8
102618_Carson-Wentz-Smoke_usat

Weekend

This weekend: Halloween events, Parkway Soirée, Day of the Dead party
Stock_Carroll - Halloween

Real Estate

Frank Rizzo’s famous Chestnut Hill home is on the market
Frank Rizzo house

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?
102618HowieRoseman

Fitness

13 Halloween-themed workouts and fitness events in Philadelphia
halloween-workouts-core-fitness

Food & Drink

Diners vote three Philly restaurants on OpenTable's top 50 vegetarian spots in U.S.
012716_Barbombon

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.