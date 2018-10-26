South Jersey man was dumping bags of dirty diapers across N.J. for 10 months

What is it with New Jersey and poop these days?

Just this week, the New Jersey school superintendent who pooped all over a high school football and track facility pleaded guilty. Now, a man a little further north in New Jersey has been caught dumping bags of dirty diapers for the past year.

William Friedman, 68, of Newfield, Gloucester County, was caught by authorities at 3:15 a.m. this past Sunday in Franklin Township — a casual 100-minute drive north from where he lives. You know, a classic early Sunday morning activity!

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, Friedman would drop off bags of dirty diapers “at least three times a week,” per the Farmington Daily-Times, and he would move around to keep authorities off his … scent.

Apparently one officer, Garrett Moretti, figured out a sort of pattern in Friedman’s deposits, so he patrolled a specific area and caught Friedman in the act.

Friedman admitted at police headquarters that he’d been dropping bags, which were his grandson’s, for the past 10 months.

In the Facebook post from the police department, Moretti was congratulated on a job well done.

“It was a sh*#tty job,” the post read, “but someone had to do it.”

Ha! What fun.

It does seem, though, that Friedman’s strange months-long prank wasn’t totally victimless. A June motorcycle accident in the area was blamed on a bag of diapers in a roadway. The motorcycle was totaled and the rider suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Friedman now faces fines of up to $1,000 with nine different township ordinances.

