New Jersey superintendent who pooped at high school track pleads guilty

The saga of the pooperintendent has finally drawn to a close.

Thomas Tramaglini, the former New Jersey school superintendent who was accused of pooping on Holmdel High School’s track, admitted as much in a municipal court hearing Wednesday.

Though Tramaglini had been accused of repeatedly defecating on the school’s track, but he admitted Wednesday only to pooping under the high school’s bleachers, according to the Associated Press.

Tramaglini, who oversaw the Kenilworth School District and resigned in July, will have to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

At one point, when Tramaglini was identified as the serial pooper back in May, police said students and staff complained of finding human poop near the track and field on a daily basis. After the school monitored the area they were able to figure out who was perpetrating all the poops.

In June, Tramaglini’s lawyer reportedly asked to see the video that incriminated his client. According to authorities, his request was granted and court was adjourned until he had seen the entire tape. The whole tape apparently didn’t clear Tramaglini of the wrongdoing.

And now, it seems, we can put this case… behind us.

