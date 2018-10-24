More News:

October 24, 2018

New Jersey superintendent who pooped at high school track pleads guilty

At last, we can flush this case away

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Investigations
Serial pooper Holmdel Police Department/for PhillyVoice

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, has been charged with lewdness, littering and public defecation.

The saga of the pooperintendent has finally drawn to a close.

Thomas Tramaglini, the former New Jersey school superintendent who was accused of pooping on Holmdel High School’s track, admitted as much in a municipal court hearing Wednesday.

Though Tramaglini had been accused of repeatedly defecating on the school’s track, but he admitted Wednesday only to pooping under the high school’s bleachers, according to the Associated Press.

Tramaglini, who oversaw the Kenilworth School District and resigned in July, will have to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

At one point, when Tramaglini was identified as the serial pooper back in May, police said students and staff complained of finding human poop near the track and field on a daily basis. After the school monitored the area they were able to figure out who was perpetrating all the poops.

In June, Tramaglini’s lawyer reportedly asked to see the video that incriminated his client. According to authorities, his request was granted and court was adjourned until he had seen the entire tape. The whole tape apparently didn’t clear Tramaglini of the wrongdoing.

And now, it seems, we can put this case… behind us.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Investigations New Jersey Crime Schools Police Poop

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch
102418MichaelBennett

Food & Drink

Where to eat, drink and watch the Eagles play Sunday morning in London
stats on 17 rittenhouse sports bar

Controversies

The former Philly cop with the 'Nazi tattoo' is a police captain down at the Navy Yard now
10232018_Hans_Lichterman

Celebrities

Sixers Joel Embiid reportedly dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne de Paula
012018-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health Stories

Local outrage, fear over Trump Administration's transgender proposal
Carroll - Rally for Trans Existence and Resistance

Arts & Culture

Penn Museum celebrating Day of the Dead
Sugar Skull

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.