Spike Eskin will return to 94WIP to host afternoon show

Spike Eskin is returning to Philly sports talk radio as cohost of the 94WIP afternoon show, the station announced Wednesday.

Eskin will host weekdays from 2-6 p.m. alongside Ike Reese and Jack Fritz, taking over a slot vacated by Jon Marks last month. His start date has not yet been revealed.

RELATED: Eagles' Jason Kelce talks looming announcement on his future on latest 'New Heights'

Eskin previously served as brand manager at 94WIP for seven years before leaving in 2021 to become vice president of programming for WFAN, a New York-based sports radio station owned by 94WIP's parent company Audacy, and CBS Sports Radio.

He also is the son of 94WIP radio personality Howard Eskin, who will continue as the station's Eagles sideline reporter thanks to the team recently signing a six-year extension for its long-standing broadcast partnership with 94WIP.

"We are looking forward to more (Spike Eskin) vs (Howard Eskin) arguments," 94WIP jokingly wrote on X alongside a video of the father-son pair taken in 2015.

Spike Eskin's new cohosting gig was announced around 10:30 a.m. during WIP's midday show with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio.

"We have another Eskin coming back here," Giglio said. "It's gonna be a great show; I can't wait for it. Spike coming back to WIP ... My head is spinning because part of the reason I'm here is because of Spike. Part of the reason that Jack is here is because of Spike and I know, obviously, Ike became what he became at this station during Spike's time here. So, we now get to have Spike back in a different role."

Giglio also noted that Eskin had previously held on-air roles at 94WIP. He was once part of "The Josh Innes Show," a three-person afternoon show with hosts Eskin, Innes and Hollis Thomas that launched in 2015.

"We’re very excited to bring Spike home to Philadelphia and SportsRadio 94WIP," David Yadgaroff, senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Philadelphia, said in a release. "This is a unique opportunity to add a great talent with a long history in our marketplace to one of our most popular dayparts."



After six years as a cohost on the "Marks & Reese" afternoon show, Marks made a surprise announcement about his exit from 94WIP in December, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. Marks also told Crossing Broad that finances played into his decision to leave, since the salary being offered by Audacy during contract negotiations over a year ago "wasn't going to be enough" to offset his other reasons for leaving. His final show with the station aired Dec. 20.