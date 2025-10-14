More Events:

October 14, 2025

Spooky Seaport returns to the waterfront with family fun and an eerie after-hours experience

Families can enjoy crafts, candy and costume contests by day, then board the cruiser Olympia for the after-hours “Alien Invasion” art performance.

Spooky Seaport Event Provided Courtesy/Independence Seaport Museum

Halloween takes to the Delaware River when the Independence Seaport Museum hosts its annual Spooky Seaport on Saturday, Oct. 25, filling Penn’s Landing with costumed fun, candy stations, and waterfront activities for all ages.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can explore the museum while enjoying themed crafts, trick-or-treating and live presentations from the museum’s teen ambassadors, who will be stationed throughout the exhibits with candy and seafaring facts. Kids who come in costume can enter a costume contest from noon to 2 p.m. and receive a 10% discount in the museum’s gift shop.

As the sun sets, the event takes a spooky turn. From 5 to 7 p.m., guests can step aboard the historic cruiser Olympia for “Alien Invasion,” an after-hours art performance that transforms the ship into a Halloween-inspired setting.

Admission to Spooky Seaport is included with regular museum entry and free for members. Tickets to the evening performance are $15 per person or free for members, available at the Ships Booth.

Spooky Seaport

Saturday, Oct. 25
Spooky Seaport: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Alien Invasion: 5-7 p.m.
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Included with regular museum admission

