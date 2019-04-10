Three-day SpringFest promotes films fresh off the international festival circuit

This weekend, check out some fresh finds from the international festival circuit at the Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest.

Back for a second year, the three-day event presents a handful of movies and documentaries already creating a buzz ahead of hitting theaters this spring and summer.

All of the films picked will be making their Philadelphia premiere.

There's a political thriller starring Keira Knightley, a documentary about pasta master Evan Funke and a family drama featuring a powerful performance by "Crazy Rich Asians" breakout star Awkwafina.

"Featuring a selection of some of our favorites from the most recent Sundance, SXSW, Toronto and more, we’re particularly excited with this year's line-up," said Philadelphia Film Society's executive director, J. Andrew Greenblatt.



Individual tickets to each screening are $13, while all-access festival passes are $100. If you're a PFS member you can get a discount.

All of the films will be screened in Center City at the Philadelphia Film Center.

The festival schedule is listed below. To purchase tickets, or find out more info on each film, visit the festival website.

Friday, April 12

"Photograph" at 5 p.m.

"Wild Rose" at 7:30 p.m.

Opening night party beginning at 9:30 p.m.

"The Art of Self-Defense" at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

"Shadow" 11:30 a.m.

"The Farewell" 2 p.m.

"Funke" at 4:15 p.m.

"Knock Down the House" at 6:45 p.m.

"Luce" 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

"City of Joel" at 2 p.m.

"Mike Wallace Is Here" at 4 p.m.

"The Tomorrow Man" at 6:15 p.m.

"Official Secrets" at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14

$13 for individual tickets or $100 for all-access pass

Philadelphia Film Center

1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



