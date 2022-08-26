Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St.

The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.

A Commercial Metro Real Estate listing advertising space in the shopping center notes that Sprouts is "newly signed" for Quartermaster Plaza, which has more than 73,700 square feet of retail space available to lease. The supermarket is planned for the building next to the PetSmart store off Oregon Avenue.

Sprouts didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on the upcoming store and when it might open.

The Quartermaster Plaza and South Philadelphia Shopping Center are in the process of uniting and rebranding under new ownership, with a $250 million redevelopment plan that includes 800,000 square feet of commercial space and 280 new residential units.

A proposed expansion of 90,000 square feet of retail space would be located next to the property leased by Sprouts.

Earlier this year, German grocery chain Aldi announced it will open a 22,000-square-foot market at the nearby Quartermaster campus at 21st and Oregon streets. There's also a ShopRite on the north side of Oregon Avenue and an Acme to the east at 19th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Southwest Philadelphia has long been considered a food desert, making the addition of new options welcome news to communities nearby the shopping center. There are nearly 66,000 households within a ten minute drive to Quartermaster Plaza and more than 12,700 households within a five minute drive, according to Metro Commercial.

Founded 20 years ago, Sprouts is best-known for its fresh produce and bulk foods, along with a wide selection of vitamins and supplements, natural body care and household items. The company has expanded rapidly in recent years, growing to more than 380 locations in 23 states.

Not long after opening its first Philadelphia location, the company opened its first New Jersey store at Marlton Crossing off Route 73 in Evesham Township and has plans for another store in Haddon Township. Sprouts has a second Pennsylvania store in Levittown.