Xfinity Mobile Arena replaces Stephen Starr's Adrian with new restaurant

Adrian, the "Rocky"-themed Stephen Starr restaurant at Xfinity Mobile Arena, will be replaced with a new restaurant and event space this fall.

Comcast Spectacor, which had partnered with Starr and Aramark to open Adrian three years ago on the arena's club level, said Thursday it has reached an agreement with human resources and payroll company Primepoint to open the new Primepoint Social in the 8,000-square-foot space.

The restaurant will be open to reservations for all club level, suite and loft ticket holders during Flyers and Sixers games. Fans with season tickets for either team can dine at the restaurant if they sign up for a Primepoint Social membership. The space also will have a lounge and an area for private events and will be open for select concerts.

Comcast Spectacor did not give a reason for the closure of Adrian, which offered a raw bar and American-style cuisine. Before Adrian, the club space at the former Wells Fargo Center was the Grille chophouse.

Starr, who owns 19 restaurants in Philadelphia, opened Adrian in the midst of Comcast Spectacor's $400 million arena renovation that included an overhaul of club-level amenities. Fellow celebrity chef Jose Garces, who once worked for Starr, also opened a Garces Eats outpost in the arena's club level with menu items from several of his Philly restaurants. That restaurant, along with Garces' Buena Onda concession stand, will remain at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Details about Primepoint Social's menu for Sixers and Flyers games have not been shared, but Xfinity Mobile Arena's website says diners can still expect the same "outstanding food." A concert night menu posted on the arena's website has entrees including roasted king salmon, chicken parm and lamb ragout. The menu also has desserts, specialty cocktails and wine by the glass and bottle.

Starr opened Borromini, his new Italian restaurant, last month in the space of the former Barnes & Noble on Rittenhouse Square. Former President Joe Biden and filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan were among the first guests at the new restaurant.

A New York Times profile on Starr this week notes that his 43 restaurants in six cities generate $400 million in annual revenue. Among his plans for new restaurants in Philly is a revival of Mission Chinese, the acclaimed New York City Sichuan concept whose two locations closed in recent years. Starr also told the New York Times he chatted with Shyamalan — a diehard Sixers fan — about partnering on a potential Indian restaurant.