Stoudts draft beer returns to bars under new agreement with Evil Genius

Stoudts Brewing Company closed its doors in Adamstown in 2020, but the craft brewery is returning to draft lines in the Philadelphia region thanks to a partnership with Fishtown-Based Evil Genius Beer Company.

Carol Stoudt opened Stoudts, one of the Pennsylvania's first craft breweries, in 1987 when she and her husband sought to expand their restaurant business by brewing their own beer. Two years ago, the couple closed the brewery in Lancaster County and retired to New England.

Still, Stoudt left hope that the brand could be revived.

Now, at least four of Stoudts' signature beers will appear on draft lines in Southeastern Pennsylvania, northeastern Pennsylvania and central Pennsylvania through the new licensing agreement with Evil Genius.

The first, Stoudts' signature Oktoberfest lager, is being released Monday. The German-style lager is brewed with imported ingredients, and has become a personal favorite among the brand's leadership and throughout the region.

"Stoudts was founded on Gemutlichkeit — there's no direct translation but we explain it as like-minded people having a great time together," said Kurt Bachman, Carol's business partner and vice president of Stoudts. "We created our Oktoberfest beer with the hope that you get this feeling with every sip."

Evil Genius also will release Stoudts Gold later this year, with the others to come in 2023. More releases will be announced through Stoudts' website.